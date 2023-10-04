With unparalleled flexibility, competitive returns, and sustainable growth, BankDhofar’s Recurring Deposit (RD) Account is designed to transform aspirations into achievements; it is a dynamic savings solution that redefines the art of saving.

Designed to empower customers to achieve their financial goals, the Account seeks to elevate their savings journeys with flexible and hassle-free solutions. It is integrated with unique features and benefits to set new standards for discerning customers, who seek dependable and rewarding financial solutions.

The Account, available for all segments of customers, can be opened with a minimum amount of OMR 10, for deposit frequencies fixed at the time of opening the account. This unique deposit product is designed for children starting from 6 months till 18 years.

As per the deposit structure, customers can commit as low as OMR 10 every month to the account in order to earn higher returns rather than a regular account, with maximum amounts of OMR 1,000, OMR 250, OMR 50 and OMR 10, respectively. The deposit amount matures 30 days after payment of the last installment or on due date, whichever is later.

Ms. Ghada Al Raisi, Head of Capital Branches at BankDhofar stated, "Our Recurring Deposit Account exemplifies our commitment to enhancing our customers' financial well-being. We have incorporated unmatched flexibility into the Account by allowing customers to deposit a fixed amount of money every month on a regular basis. This user-friendly feature caters to various saving preferences and income streams. Besides, account holders have the distinct advantage of earning competitive interest rates in the market, which translates as better returns on investments. It is intended to help customers achieve specific financial goals, whether it's planning a dream vacation, funding higher education, or building an emergency fund. This goal-oriented approach sets BankDhofar’s Recurring Deposit apart from traditional savings accounts.”

BankDhofar's Recurring Deposit Account has emerged as a true game-changer; the savings tool has been a driving force in leveraging customers’ financial goals, offering them flexibility, convenience, and rewarding returns on their investments. Crafted to cater to the changing needs of customers, the Account has become a symbol of financial freedom for customers from different walks of life. Customers can walk in to any of BankDhofar’s branches to open the account.

Currently, BankDhofar’s national wide network consists of more than 100 branches including Maisarah and three corporate branches. The network also includes more than 300 ATMs, CDMs, FFMs and MFKs.