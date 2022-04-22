The Green Fuel Alliance is planning to develop, in Egypt, a 350,000 tons per year green ammonia facility to be used as bunkering fuel to service the Suez Canal maritime traffic

The first phase of the project is planned to be operational in 2026, with the second phase expansion expected to be fully operational by 2030

The Green Fuel Alliance is planning to build a 650 MW of renewable energies “Solar PV and Wind” to power the ammonia production facility with green energy.

Cairo, EGYPT: The consortium “Green Fuel Alliance” led by EDF Renewables, a leading player of renewable energy, and the UAE based Zero Waste, a leading company specialized in developing projects in the Egyptian Fertilizer, Oil & Gas, Power Generation and Cement industries has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Egyptian New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA), the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), the General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) for cooperation on a joint development of a green hydrogen and green ammonia mega-project to be located at the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE).

The MoU will elevate the strategic partnership between the two entities and will accelerate the timeline of the maritime industry, to reach net-zero emissions by securing carbon-free fuel for ships, vessels and tankers crossing one of the most important and strategic global waterways “the Suez Canal”. This collaboration is part of the Ministry of Electricity, the SCZONE and TSFE’s commitment towards diversifying Egypt’s energy mix, with emphasis on increasing the reliance on renewable energy, green hydrogen, and downstream green ammonia production.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, the Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Dr. Mohamed Shaker and the Minister of Planning and Economic Development Dr. Hala Elsaid by Frederic Belloy, Executive Vice-President, International Operations of EDF Renewables, Amr Elsawaf, Chairman of Zero Waste, Yehia Zaki, Chairman SCZONE, Sabah Mashaly, Chairperson EETC, Mohamed El Khayat, Chairman NREA and Ayman Soliman, CEO TSFE at a ceremony in Cairo, Egypt.

Eng. Yehia Zaki, Chairman of the General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone commented: “The SCZONE welcomes the opportunity of partnering with the distinguished public and private entities joining forces for the development of this mega-project, and we look forward to witnessing its execution over the coming months as a first step towards the adoption of the green ammonia technology and creation of a green fuels’ industrial hub in the SCZONE. We are ready to provide all the support needed to expedite the project’s implementation”.

Ayman Soliman, Chief Executive Officer of The Sovereign Fund of Egypt said: “We are glad to witness the development of another mega-project in green hydrogen field under the umbrella of the collaboration between Ministry of Electricity, the SCZONE and TSFE that aims at developing green energy flagship projects. Once again, we are delivering on our promise to partner with the best from the private sector. Our partners on this project, EDF Renewables and Zero Waste are renowned players in the low-carbon energy generation field who will bring their knowledge and expertise to realize our shared vision for a decarbonized future energy system. TSFE focuses on capitalizing on Egypt’s ideal location with its unique renewables profile and proximity to markets with renewables deficits to deliver on its mandate of attracting private investment into Egypt and maximizing the use and value of state’s resources. Such projects well demonstrate Egypt’s proactiveness in taking concrete steps towards the global trends in energy transition, setting an example at COP 27 that will be hosted by Egypt in November 2022”.

Frederic Belloy, Executive Vice-President, International Operation of EDF Renewables said: “Developing a mega-project for green hydrogen and ammonia production in Egypt, will be a key milestone for the region. Moreover, it will create local job opportunities in the country and will support the decarbonization process of some of the most intensive carbon producing industries, which are transportation and mobility and are our primary commitment for energy transition. This project is in line with EDF CAP 2030’s ambition to double its net renewable capacity from 28 GW to 60 GW between 2015 and 2030. As an extension, the project will also contribute to EDF’s recent Hydrogen plan which objective is to develop 3 GW electrolysis capacity by 2030.”

Amr Elsawaf, Chairman of Zero Waste said: “The strong, visionary leadership in Egypt has once again shown its commitment to provide a sustainable and better future for its people and the world. By offering zero-carbon fuel to the maritime industry crossing the Suez Canal by 2026, Egypt will continue to be a leader in the fight against climate change. For decades, as a family we have been involved in the development of strategically important projects in Egypt and are very much looking forward to continuing with the tradition, by developing the full value chain for this important green hydrogen and green ammonia fuel bunkering project in Egypt powered 100% from renewable sources, with a capacity of 350,000 tons of green ammonia per year.”

About SCZONE

SCZONE (The General Authority of Suez Canal Economic Zone) is a government authority, administering a total area of 461 km2, alongside the banks of the Suez Canal, the Worldwide pivotal maritime route. SCZONE’s area is distributed between 4 industrial zones and 6 sea ports on the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, to dynamically contribute to Egypt’s growth rate, while foster its position as an international investment hub and an export platform with distinctive access to Africa.

About The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE):

The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) was established in 2018 to attract private investments to Egypt and promote and co-invest in state-owned assets to maximize their value and efficiency for future generations in partnership with the domestic and international private sector. It operates through unique legislation that allows it to operate with a private-sector mindset and according to private-sector laws and regulations. Its goals include investing in transactions that create jobs and increase the private sector’s contribution in the Egyptian economy. TSFE operates in accordance with global best practices in investment and ESG. The fund is overseen by an independent board of directors and general assembly. TSFE is a member of the International Forum of Sovereign wealth Funds (IFSWF) and One Planet Sovereign Wealth Funds (OPSWF).

About EDF Renewables

EDF Renewables is a leading international player in the renewable energies industry worldwide and is continuing to grow by moving into promising markets such as Brazil, China, India, South Africa and the Middle East. With gross installed capacity of 15.6 GW worldwide, EDF Renewables secured a portfolio of 3 GW of sustainable renewable power plants in the GCC region. The company has strong positions in offshore and onshore wind power, as well as in large utility-scales solar power plants. Moreover, the company is developing innovative solutions in the renewable energies sector such as energy storage, renewable hybrid solutions and low-carbon hydrogen. EDF Renewables develops, builds, operates, and maintains renewable energies projects, both for itself and for third parties. EDF Renewables is the EDF Group subsidiary specializing in developing solar and wind power.

About Zero Waste

Zero Waste is a development company chaired by Amr ElSawaf who has extensive experience in project development, especially with regards to the fertilizer and renewable energy. Zero Waste has initiated the concept of Green Fuel Bunkering Stations with a focus on Egypt as a strategic market.