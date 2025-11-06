United Arab Emirates: Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) received a high-level delegation from the Consulate General of France in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. The visit aimed to explore the Foundation’s pioneering framework in empowering women and children, and its specialized programs in psychological, social, and rehabilitation support.

The meeting was led by Dr. Ghanima Al Bahri, Director of the Care and Rehabilitation Department, along with Ghaya Al Habtoor, Manager of Corporate Communication and Partnerships, and Roudha AlBahri, Activities Senior Officer, in the presence of several executive leaders.

The French delegation was headed by H.E. Jean-Christophe Paris, Consul General of France in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and included representatives from the French Business Council Dubai & Northern Emirates (the official French–UAE Chamber of Commerce and Industry), along with prominent French institutions in the fields of arts, education, design, and women’s empowerment. Among them were ESMOD Dubai – The French Fashion Institute, The Sorority Foundation – an international network for women’s solidarity, Féminin Pluriel – The Global Women’s Network, and Accor Group Hotels.

During the visit, DFWAC presented an overview of its integrated service system, which provides comprehensive social care, psychological support, and professional and educational empowerment programs aimed at promoting reintegration, stability, and self-reliance among beneficiaries. The presentation also highlighted the Foundation’s innovative initiatives, including the “Empowerment Programs,” the “Smart Case Management System,” and the “Imprint Initiative,” in addition to awareness projects designed to strengthen family bonds, promote child well-being, and support women’s psychological and professional development.

Dr. Ghanima Al Bahri emphasized that the Foundation adopts a holistic approach combining humanitarian care with sustainable empowerment through an operational framework built on innovation, partnerships, and unified efforts—enhancing the quality of social services and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a model for sustainable humanitarian and social work.

The French delegation expressed its appreciation for the Foundation’s pioneering role as the first specialized entity in the UAE providing integrated services for women and children victims of violence and abuse. The delegation praised the UAE’s experience in social care and humanitarian empowerment, describing it as an exemplary model both regionally and globally.