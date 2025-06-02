Dubai, UAE – As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen international cooperation and exchange expertise in the field of humanitarian services, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) welcomed H.E. Jean-Christophe Paris, Consul General of the French Republic in Dubai, on an official visit to explore the Foundation’s integrated care services and specialized programs supporting women and children

The visit provided an opportunity to gain insight into DFWAC’s organizational structure, multidisciplinary services including psychological, social, and legal support and its case management approach. H.E. the Consul General was also briefed on the Foundation’s awareness initiatives and community outreach programs, developed in collaboration with various national and international partners.

The visit began with an official reception followed by a detailed presentation outlining DFWAC’s integrated care model and its services designed to empower and protect vulnerable groups. H.E. the Consul General then toured the facilities, including therapy and counseling rooms that offer a safe, confidential, and supportive environment for clients.

H.E. Jean-Christophe Paris commended the Foundation’s exceptional efforts and professionalism in supporting women and children, highlighting its leadership in providing an integrated care model that fosters safety, inclusion, and empowerment for victims of violence and human trafficking.

H.E. Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General, expressed her appreciation for the visit, highlighting the importance of collaboration with diplomatic missions in advancing the social sector and amplifying the impact of humanitarian efforts. She reaffirmed DFWAC’s commitment to expanding international partnerships and fostering cooperation, in line with the Foundation’s vision of providing a safe, inclusive, and sustainable environment that supports the well-being of all beneficiaries