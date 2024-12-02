Chairman of the company: Sayed Hanfy, Anas Al-Dimashqi, Second Cup, Enab Beirut, Bazooka, Daddy's Burger, Hamza and Sitra are the most prominent clients of "Franvoy"

Cairo: Thanks to its proven track record in supporting brands, "Franvoy", a leading company in the field of franchise consulting, announced its aim to provide its services to manage the business and investment expansions of about 500 brands by the next year 2025.

Eng. Abdel Rahman Al-Fadali, Founder and CEO of "Franvoy", stated that the company's goal is to be the first partner in Egypt and the region to develop franchise rights, and we strive to achieve sustainable growth for brands and help investors explore the best investment opportunities."

Al-Fadali said: "We are proud of the achievements made by "Franvoy" in the fields of commercial expansions and franchises since its establishment in Egypt in 2020 until now, as it provided its expertise to manage the expansions and growth of more than 160 famous brands such as Sayed Hanafi, Anas Al-Dimashqi, Second Cup, Enab Beirut, Bazooka Fried Chicken, Baheya, Daddy's Burger, Hamza, and Sitra.

He added that "Franvoy" provides its consultations to enable and help brands expand locally and abroad, in adherence to the standards followed locally and internationally, especially in the fields of restaurants, cafes and retail.

Al-Fadali explained that "Franvoy" will focus in the coming period on expanding in the Egyptian and Gulf markets, as they are markets full of opportunities, according to him.

He pointed out that the company succeeded in entering the Saudi market last year, and “we aim to expand strongly in the coming period.”

“We have cooperated with our partners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to establish a restaurant, on the basis of the laws and standards of commercial franchises, a milestone in boosting expansions through franchises.” He continued.

“ We have also succeeded in setting up Saudi companies serving Egyptian brands with 100% ownership, in cooperation with our partners in the Kingdom,” he noted.

He stressed that "Franvoy" is keen to provide a comprehensive set of services to investors and brands, including designing and developing commercial franchise models, preparing franchise packages (Franchise Kits), in addition to promoting brands to attract investors.

In a related context, Al-Fadali pointed out that the field of commercial franchises is witnessing remarkable growth in Egypt and the Arab world, especially with the increasing awareness of investors about the importance of commercial franchises as a less risky option compared to starting a new project. However, he stressed at the same time that this sector still grapples with some headwinds in Arab markets, such as the lack of sufficient awareness of commercial franchises and the absence of regulatory laws, which in turn causes many opportunities to be wasted compared to global markets.

He added that these challenges require finding more innovation and flexibility in expansion strategies, which is something that Franvoy excels at and has successfully implemented with many brands.

Al-Fadali concluded by saying: “We are working hard at Franvoy to surmount difficulties and support brands and investors to explore the best opportunities and maximum possible benefit in this promising sector.”