The firm recently launched operations in Riyadh in March 2024 after receiving its ‘Managing Investments and Operating Funds’ and ‘Advising’ licenses from the Capital Market Authority

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Franklin Templeton1 is pleased to announce the debut of its inaugural brand campaign in Saudi Arabia. Following the firm’s operational launch in Riyadh2 in March 2024, the six-week advertising campaign highlights its long history, core values, and breadth of investment capabilities in the Saudi Arabia market.

Muneera AlDossary, CEO of Saudi Arabia, Franklin Templeton, said: “Following the launch of our new office in Riyadh in March, we are delighted to unveil Franklin Templeton’s inaugural brand campaign to Saudi investors. As the country continues to progress towards its ambitions of Vision 2030, this campaign reflects our commitment to helping clients achieve their financial goals for a prosperous future.”

Balaaji Vaidyanathan, Marketing Director for CEEMEA, Franklin Templeton, added: “Through a multi-channel approach, this exciting new brand campaign aims to raise awareness and continue to strengthen the firm’s brand visibility among our valued clients. By combining our investment management expertise with an extensive range of specialised capabilities, we want Saudi investors to know that they can explore opportunities and navigate complex markets while embarking on a rewarding investment journey through their partnership with Franklin Templeton.”

With $1.6 trillion4 in assets under management, Franklin Templeton is one of the world’s largest global asset management companies. The firm is a pioneer in emerging market investing with a long track record of establishing a presence in developing countries over its 75-year history.

Sandeep Singh, Head of CEEMEA & India, Franklin Templeton, said: “Our inaugural brand campaign in Saudi Arabia underpins Franklin Templeton’s commitment to creating long-term value for clients through an unwavering focus on investment excellence. We are excited about the firm’s future in the country and the growth potential of Saudi Arabia’s asset management industry.”

In the Middle East, Franklin Templeton is known for being an early entrant within the global asset management industry, having operated in the region for approximately 25 years and serving some of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, central banks, family offices and global private banks based locally. For more information about Franklin Templeton in Saudi Arabia, please visit the website here: franklintempleton.sa/en-sa.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of April 30, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.sa/en-sa. and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. Franklin Templeton Financial Company (“FTFC”) is a single-shareholder closed joint stock company with unified registration number 7036955537 and a paid up capital of SAR 30 million. FTFC holds license number 23265-22 issued by the Saudi Arabian Capital Market Authority which authorizes it to carry out the activities of ‘Managing Investments and Operating Funds’ and ‘Advising’ in securities.

