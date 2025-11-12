Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In early 2023, the Althoff COLLECTION announced the relaunch of an iconic Frankfurt hotel. Now, the renowned hotel group has revealed further developments at the former "Villa Kennedy." Built in 1901 by the prestigious von Speyer banking family, the mansion was designed in Gothic and Renaissance style by Frankfurt architect Alfred Günther and was later expanded into a hotel. The luxurious The Florentin, located in Frankfurt's leafy Sachsenhausen district, is set to open in late Autumn 2025. Notably, The Florentin will also be part of The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd. (LHW), joining an exclusive collection of the world’s most distinguished independent luxury hotels.

The Florentin is planned as an "urban retreat" with 147 rooms, comprising 98 rooms and 49 suites, 9 of which are located in the original historic villa. The twelve Signature Loft Suites and the 3,450- square-foot Royal Suite are particularly spacious and exclusive. The new name, "The Florentin,"

was chosen to symbolize the heart of the complex's architecturally endearing ensemble: its magnificent inner courtyard. Derived from the Latin “florens,” meaning blossoming or flourishing, the hotel's new name was chosen to symbolize growth and constant renewal, a reference to the natural beauty and vitality that will surround the guests of this unique property.

"The Florentin is a promise of relaxation and inspiration, embedded in elegance and exclusivity, and it's an ideal name for this excellent location surrounded by and characterized by greenery," says Frank Marrenbach, CEO of Althoff Hotels.

“I am immensely proud that we have been able to appoint Boris Messmer as its General Manager,” Marrenbach continued, “who is returning to Germany after many years abroad and who is just as passionate about the project as we are; I warmly welcome him to the Althoff family and am delighted that together we will be bringing this jewel back to life.”

Over the last three years, Messmer was responsible for the opening and positioning of the luxury Maybourne Riviera on the Côte d'Azur overlooking Monte Carlo, having worked with the Maybourne Hotel Group since 2015. Before being entrusted with launching the group's French Riviera hotel, he gained valuable experience at all Maybourne's London properties and developed into a hotel manager. The 42-year-old came to the British capital in 2010 through a transfer within the Fairmont Group – moving from a training position in his hometown of Hamburg to the front-of-house team for the reopening of London's legendary Savoy. After four years, he continued to the Dorchester, and then to Claridge's.

Boris Messmer is euphoric. "I am a host at heart and have always had a passion for special addresses. When I heard that Althoff was taking over this hotel, my desire to be a part of its rebirth grew. Frank Marrenbach and the entire team have placed a lot of trust in me, and I would like to thank them for their confidence. It's going to be an exciting time!”

Additional details of The Florentin, including the design, gastronomy, spa and meeting and event facilities, will follow soon. For more details, visit https://www.althoffcollection.com/en/the-florentin.

ABOUT THE ALTHOFF COLLECTION:

The Althoff COLLECTION, part of the Cologne-based Althoff Hotels umbrella brand, is one of Europe's only owner- managed luxury hotel groups. The current five-individual five-star hotels in the collection rely on gourmet cuisine as well as beauty and spa treatments at the highest level. The portfolio includes the Grand Hotel Schloss Bensberg in Bergisch Gladbach near Cologne (also a member of LHW); the Hotel Fürstenhof in Celle; the Seehotel Überfahrt on Lake Tegernsee in Bavaria (also a member of LHW); the St. James's Hotel & Club in London; as well as the Hotel Villa Belrose in St. Tropez. The Althoff Hotel am Schlossgarten in Stuttgart is undergoing extensive renovation and will reopen in summer 2025. The philosophy of the Althoff COLLECTION concentrates on excellence of cuisine, architecture, design and service. www.althoffcollection.com

About The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd. (LHW):

In 1928, 38 independent hoteliers came together to create LHW which now comprises more than 400 hotels in over 80 countries, making it the largest collection of independent luxury hotels. Since its inception, the Company has carefully curated a selection of distinctive hotels, resorts, inns, chalets, villas, and safari camps, from the snow-capped Alps of Europe to the African veldt, to share them with adventurous souls who seek the remarkably uncommon. The LHW community is made of exceptional individuals, united by a passion for the surprising discoveries and details that come with every travel experience. LHW hoteliers are artisans of hospitality whose expertise, commitment to excellence and individual flair allows them to create story-worthy moments for their guests. It is these authentic, individualized moments, combined with the warm high-touch service these hoteliers and their team provide, that keeps discerning travellers returning again and again. LHW’s collection covers the globe and promises a broad range of destinations and unique experiences, enhanced by LHW’s tiered guest loyalty program, Leaders Club. From converted former palaces and countryside retreats run by the same families for generations, to gleaming skyscrapers in dynamic urban centres, serene private island escapes, glamorous tented camps – and beyond – travellers are invited to explore, find inspiration, and experience unforgettable travel moments. For more information visit: www.lhw.com, Facebook at @LeadingHotels, Twitter at @LeadingHotels and Instagram @leadinghotelsoftheworld