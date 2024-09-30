Cairo, Egypt – FP7McCann Cairo has strengthened its long-standing partnership with McDonald’s by securing their social media account in Egypt. This new addition complements FP7McCann’s existing remit, which includes the brand and local store marketing (LSM) accounts, further solidifying a relationship that dates back to 2002.

The expanded scope now sees FP7McCann Cairo managing both online and offline communications for McDonald’s, with digital now fully integrated into the brand’s marketing strategy. This move ensures a seamless connection between McDonald’s online and offline presence, offering a more unified brand experience for customers.

Sondos Effat, Managing Director of FP7McCann Cairo, commented: “We would like to thank our client for their trust and partnership; McDonald’s is a brand we’ve been proud to collaborate with for over two decades. This expanded role allows us to further integrate our creative strategies across all platforms, ensuring that McDonald’s continues to resonate with its audience in the most impactful way possible.”

Hagar Bakhtiar, Marketing Director McDonald’s Egypt, added: “FP7McCann’s long-standing partnership with McDonald’s has been highlighted by successful milestones throughout the years, fastest delivery in Egypt, 25th Anniversary, Drive-Thru launch, Tatweer el Ta3leem or (Education development) and McCafe launch in Egypt to name a few, these strategic initiatives yielded great impact on the brand locally and have been recognized regionally.”

About FP7McCann

Established in Beirut in 1968, FP7McCann is a full-service creative agency, with connected marketing solutions across advertising, digital, social and production. As one of the largest regional networks, FP7McCann has 14 offices across 14 countries. The agency network has been consistently recognized for its standout creativity, effectiveness, and culture; recent highlights include being the no. 1 most awarded agency in MENAT at Cannes Lions 2023, no. 1 MENAT agency at NY Festivals and the Webby Awards 2023, Agency of the Year at the MENA Effie Awards for eight consecutive years and receiving the prestigious Great Place To Work accolade in 2023.

FP7McCann is part of McCann Worldgroup, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2023. FP7McCann is also a flagship agency of the MCN (Middle East Communications Network) group.

