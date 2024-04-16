Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a Saudi leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services since 1979, today announced that it has obtained the International ISO certification for occupational health and safety management systems (ISO 45001), in an important step that confirms its commitment to the highest international standards of occupational health and safety.

Nizar Al Mani, CEO of Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, said: "Achieving ISO 45001 certification demonstrates the company's unwavering commitment to implementing industry best practices across all operations. This dedication to excellence strengthens Four Winds' competitive edge and solidifies its position as a leading provider of comprehensive and integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain,"

He added: "At Four Winds, we are committed to applying the best international standards in quality, occupational health and safety, and environmental responsibility. We view this as a social and professional obligation that contributes to sustainable development, ensures our continued growth, and allows us to provide our customers with exceptional service in comprehensive and integrated transportation and logistics."

ISO 45001 is an international standard for occupational safety and health regulations and provides organizations with a regulatory framework to improve their performance in the field of occupational health and safety. This prestigious certification is primarily aimed at maintaining the health and safety of employees and enhancing the company's reputation, continuity and progress, as it is designed to reduce accidents and injuries at work.

Established in 1979, Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a Saudi leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services, has become a cornerstone in the moving and logistics sector, offering comprehensive and integrated services. With over four decades of expertise, the company has earned a distinguished reputation as one of the most trusted providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Its partnerships and robust relations with leading international organizations—including IATA, FIATA, IAM, and FIDI—underscores its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

About Four Winds Saudi Arabic Limited

Established in 1979, Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited, a Saudi leader in comprehensive and integrated moving and logistics services, has become a cornerstone in the moving and logistics sector, offering comprehensive and integrated services. With over four decades of expertise, the company has earned a distinguished reputation as one of the most trusted providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Its partnerships and robust relations with leading international organizations—including IATA, FIATA, IAM, and FIDI—underscores its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

The company initially started by providing its moving services to diplomats, dignitaries, and residents within Saudi Arabia and abroad. High demand led its management to expand and innovate, positioning it as a standout logistics firm by the 1980s. It achieved successful projects across various domains, such as oil refineries, water desalination, telecoms, energy, electricity, petrochemicals, and the diplomatic community.

Partnerships and solid international relationships enable Four Winds Saudi Arabia Limited to offer its services to and from any location in the world. These services span a variety of areas including, but not limited to, antiques and artwork, live events, personal luggage, medicines and pharmaceuticals, general cargo, perishable items, and hazardous materials. The company provides a comprehensive moving and logistics services encompassing domestic and international moving, furniture relocation, warehousing, supply chain management, customs clearance, packaging, refrigerated logistics, and international air and sea freight. It caters to a diverse range of sectors such as project management, engineering and construction, exhibitions and events, oil and chemical refineries, general industries needs, large-scale projects, healthcare, technology and renewable energy, military, food, and hospitality.

For more information, please visit https://fourwinds-ksa.com

For more information, please contact:

Ahmed Al Khaled

Communications Specialist

Raqum Media

Dubai, UAE

Ahmed.alkhalid@ruqoom.com