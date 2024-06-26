Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Bahrain-based real estate development firm Bayside Developments have announced the 90% construction milestone of its branded residences, The Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay. As well as this 90% overall milestone, the connecting bridge allowing resident access to the Four Seasons Hotel, Bahrain Bay and its amenities is more than 95% complete. The signature landscaping and pool area overlooking the waters of Bahrain Bay have also reached a significant 95% completion milestone, with the entire project to be handed over later this year to homeowners.

Offering a new standard of luxury waterfront living, the collection of 112 bespoke homes is set at the heart of the island’s most sought-after neighbourhood, Bahrain Bay. Residents will enjoy access to the neighbouring Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay as a remarkable extension of their homes with resort-style amenities, multiple restaurants, and a pristine beach just a short walk or chauffeured golf cart journey away via private bridge. The property is also a short distance from The Avenues and MODA Mall, each offering the finest selections of shopping, dining and more.

Mr Yusuf Haji, Sales Director, Bayside Developments commented: “With structural works already 100% complete, we can really see the signature style that Four Seasons Residences globally are famous for, starting to come to life in the Bahrain property. Our main contractors Nass Contracting, plus our architects and engineers MSCEB and Client Representative Bareeq, have had a keen eye on delivering the international standards expected by this brand since conceptual stage, and this is seen in the quality of the finished product. The surrounding Bahrain Bay community and hotel guests will also have seen that the connecting bridge between the Residences and the Four Seasons Hotel is nearly ready for use and at 95% completion, allowing seamless integration between the two neighbours.”

“Homeowners have been struck by the opulence of our grand entrance way and lobby, which have now reached 85% completion, offering elegant features and finishings, in signature Four Seasons heritage style. This really is a new level of luxury, and we continue to see interest not only from local Bahrainis but from our neighbours in Saudi Arabia and further afield from the UAE, UK and US, who appreciate the quality, security and resort-style living that a Four Seasons Private Residence provides.”

The development will include manicured gardens for entertaining or relaxing; a sunlit infinity edge pool with spectacular views from a landscaped terrace; a well-equipped gym; an intimate resident’s lounge to retreat and unwind; and a private cinema featuring state-of-the-art audio-visual technology and plush velvet seating for family movie nights to be enjoyed in ultimate comfort.

Set on a private enclave overlooking Bahrain Bay, every detail of the upcoming Private Residences has been carefully considered to create an oasis of 98 luxurious apartments, eight duplexes and six penthouses. With architecture by Gensler and interior design by Rive Gauche, each home will overlook Bahrain Bay, the iconic Bahrain World Trade Center, the Manama Skyline or the sea. Homes will feature striking marble finishes throughout and designer show kitchens with a combined living area for an effortless space to relax and entertain in style. Led by a Director of Residences and a dedicated Four Seasons Residences team, owners will enjoy a service-rich environment, including the ability to request a private chef, arrange a private spa treatment, and so much more, all from the comforts of home. Residents can also have complete confidence that their investment is in trusted hands whether at home or abroad.

About Four Seasons Private Residences

As one of the leaders in branded residences since 1985, Four Seasons currently operates 53 branded Private Residence properties around the world, with three quarters of future Four Seasons projects including a residential component. All Four Seasons residential offerings combine Four Seasons legendary people and service with bespoke hotel amenities such as spa services, in-residence dining services, housekeeping, concierge services and many more, creating a seamless experience for residence owners. For more information and hotel reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

About Bayside Developments

Bayside Developments is a RERA licensed, private real estate development company formed with the intention of developing and marketing high value properties of exceeding quality within the Kingdom of Bahrain. The company has been involved in flagship projects such as the Four Seasons Bahrain Bay, and has an exciting roster of future projects in its pipeline. Bayside Developments delivers wide-ranging real estate solutions, managing the entire development process from conceptualisation to handover.

About Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay

In Bahrain’s Four Seasons Private Residences, homeowners will find a unique infusion of local flavour with the quality and consistency of the brand’s 35-year experience managing residential properties. Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay has benefitted from a blend of the brand’s best creators – with the design, innovation and standards of service in line with global properties. The 112 bespoke Residences are linked by a private and secure pedestrian bridge to the adjacent Four Seasons Hotel, bringing impeccable service, elevated fine dining and resort facilities all within a stone’s throw of the homes. At the heart of the Gulf, Four Seasons Residences Bahrain Bay offers a calm island vibe amongst its neighbours, uniquely combining Four Seasons dedicated service with Bahraini hospitality. The surrounding neighbourhood of Bahrain Bay is an unparalleled destination, combining urban waterfront living with lush green spaces - a manicured self-contained community with easy access to the mainland.