​​​​​​Dubai, UAE: Launching summer 2025, Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane will debut its newly renovated collection of suites – 18 elegantly reimagined accommodations that signal a refined evolution for this discreet Mayfair address. Designed in collaboration with London-based studio Interiors with Art (IWA), the new suites reflect the hotel’s signature blend of understated luxury, pioneering ambition, global sophistication, and authentic moments of care, offering a deeply personal and elevated guest experience.

“Each of these suites has been designed as a sanctuary - where every detail, material, and experience reflects the character of London and the care of Four Seasons,” says Lynn Brutman, Regional Vice President and General Manager at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane. “Whether guests are with us for a weekend or a month, they’ll find a space that feels both elevated and effortlessly personal.”

Drawing inspiration from Hyde Park’s changing seasons and London’s cultural rhythm, the design features sycamore wood panelling, brushed metal finishes, Murano glass lighting, and bespoke furnishings to create a serene, residential feel. A warm palette of soft greens, autumnal hues, and gold tones blends seamlessly with views of the city skyline and the nearby greenery of Hyde Park. Each suite tells its own story, with thoughtfully crafted spaces tailored to different types of guests:

The Presidential London Suite , perched on the fifth floor, offers sweeping views of Hyde Park and Park Lane. Its spacious layout includes a formal dining room with a butler’s pantry, bespoke marble accents, a private fireplace, and an atmosphere of quiet refinement.

Several suites can be interconnected, offering the option to convert into expansive two- or three-bedroom residences - ideal for families or groups travelling together.

Every suite booking includes thoughtful touches designed to enhance comfort and personalise the experience:

Butler service on request

Unpacking and packing service

Use of Bentley house cars

Tailored in-room styling services

Complimentary tickets to the Victoria & Albert Museum

24-hour access to London’s most experienced concierge team

Exclusive VIP hospitality access to Bicester Village

Airport transfers for Signature Suite guests

With this relaunch, Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane reaffirms its place as the ultimate destination for global travellers seeking privacy, design-led elegance, and truly meaningful service - right in the heart of London’s most prestigious neighbourhood.

Rates for the newly renovated suites start from GBP 5,000 per night. The Royal Terrace Suite, Grand Suite, Deluxe Suite and Park Suite are available to book now for stays from mid-June onwards. The Presidential London Suite and Garden Suite will be available to book from late June for stays from late July.