Renowned for its seamless blend of timeless elegance and world-class service, the resort’s recent recognition from the 2025 Michelin Guide reinforces the property’s role as one of Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after destinations

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Situated on the edge of the Arabian Gulf, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island is a standout destination for guests seeking exquisite dining, holistic wellness, cultural experiences, and exceptional hospitality. Building on the hotel’s stellar reputation, the property recently earned a prestigious Michelin Key as part of the 2025 Michelin Guide. Representing the highest standards of design, architecture, and service, this achievement celebrates the hotel’s distinctive character and its position as a symbol of refined hospitality in Abu Dhabi.

Just as the Michelin Star recognises the very best restaurants for outstanding cooking, the Michelin Key spotlights hotels for exceptional stays. To earn this distinction, properties are carefully assessed by Michelin Guide inspectors under five universal criteria, including architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and contribution to the wider neighbourhood or setting.

Since opening its doors in 2016, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island has become a go-to destination for discerning guests, leisure-seekers, and business travellers alike. Perfectly situated on the breathtaking shores of Al Maryah Island, the hotel is just as striking as its surroundings, with its iconic exterior of vertical lines inspired by the colourful textiles of the souks. Inside, hand-picked artwork, locally inspired elements and spectacular, light-filled spaces set the tone for an unforgettable stay rooted in signature Four Seasons refinement and authentic Emirati hospitality.

In addition to providing a gateway to the capital’s top attractions, the hotel itself is a hub of culture, entertainment, and dining, home to six exquisite culinary destinations. Among its most popular venues are the award-winning 1920s-style Chicago steakhouse Butcher & Still, the sophisticated Italian concept Cafe Milano, and the chic urban rooftop hotspot Eclipse Terrace Lounge. Further enriching its vibrant dining portfolio, the hotel is set to welcome Saikindō, an immersive Hi-Fi bar and a modern homage to Japan’s izakaya spirit, refined through rhythm, technique, and flavour, opening in November 2025. The hotel also features The Pearl Spa & Wellness Abu Dhabi, an elevated sanctuary of serenity offering a host of bespoke treatments and wellness rituals designed to nurture mind, body, and soul.

Bob Suri, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island, shared, ‘Earning the Michelin Key as part of the 2025 Michelin Guide is an incredible honour. Our guests have always been at the heart of everything we do, and every element of the experience, across design, gastronomy, wellness, and service, is curated to deliver the very best. Above all, this recognition inspires us to keep elevating the guest journey and reimagine what is possible for contemporary stays, all while staying true to the personal touch and sophisticated flair that continues to define Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi.’

This achievement marks another key milestone for Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island and further highlights its place as one of Abu Dhabi’s most distinguished destinations for modern travellers. Through timeless design, world-class dining, and thoughtful guest experiences, the hotel continues to shape the capital’s dynamic travel scene.

About Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

Situated on the vibrant Al Maryah Island, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi combines modern elegance with timeless luxury. Overlooking the Arabian Gulf, the hotel offers 200 spacious rooms and suites with stunning views, and diverse culinary experiences from the award-winning Cafe Milano and Butcher & Still to the contemporary Eclipse Terrace Lounge. Guests can indulge in rejuvenating treatments at The Pearl Spa, enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, and relax by the outdoor pool. With over 2,000 square meters of versatile meeting and event spaces, the hotel is ideal for business meetings, weddings, and social gatherings. Located in the heart of Abu Dhabi's new Central Business District, it provides easy access to luxury shopping, dining, and entertainment options at The Galleria Al Maryah Island. For more information, visit Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi.