Multiple world records broken, including the sale of the unique 2014 Pagani Zonda LM Roadster, which achieved $11,086,250

In total, $27,914,325 USD changed hands, with a 71% sell-through rate

The spectacular 2017 Pagani Huayra BC Coupé took second spot, selling for $4,336,250 USD

More information available at rmsothebys.com

Dubai, United Arab Emirates– RM Sotheby’s rounded off the year with a remarkable final sale at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, held in partnership with the Mille Miglia Experience UAE. The sale was led by a duo of remarkable Paganis—seldom seen on the open market—which broke world records in a room packed with bidders.

The star of the show was undoubtedly the 2014 Pagani Zonda LM Roadster, which attracted interest from collectors from around the world. One of the most coveted derivatives of Pagani’s Zonda, this one-off example was produced by Horacio Pagani to the exacting specifications of its consigning owner, including stunning clear lacquered bare-carbon bodywork. With its Zonda Revolución-inspired rear wing and a Tricolore exhaust outlet, this astonishing car fetched a world record price of $11,086,250, with interest coming in from the room, online, and over the phones.

Also crossing the block was the equally spectacular 2017 Pagani Huayra BC Coupé. One of approximately 20 examples built of the track-focused Huayra BC, this car had been upgraded to a specification reflective of the ‘Pacchetto Tempesta’ development, and strongly deserved its world record price of $4,336,250 USD.

Rounding off the top three was the 2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie Coupé, a car designed to offer true race-car-for-the-road performance and masterminded by Formula 1 engineering legend and multiple championship-winning designer, Adrian Newey. Powered by an electric motor-assisted Cosworth V-12 making 1,160 horsepower, it is capable of a mind-boggling 0 to 100 km/h time of just 2.6 seconds and was met with strong interest. It fetched an excellent $2,648,750 USD and is the second Valkyrie sold by RM Sotheby’s in Dubai this year.

Other notable highlights included the 2017 Lamborghini Centenario LP770-4 Roadster, which with one owner from new and just 109 kilometers on the clock made $2,030,000 USD. The 2019 McLaren Senna LM also sold well, with the Papaya Orange example being one of just 20. It fetched $1,467,500 USD. The 2014 McLaren P1 also realised an excellent price, selling above high estimate at $1,186,250 USD.

“Once again, we have proven the strength of the Dubai market with our second successive and hugely successful Dubai auction. Breaking four world records is a great result, and we continue to demonstrate that RM Sotheby’s is serious about breaking ground in the Middle East. We look forward to continuing to immerse ourselves in this brilliant, petrolhead-rich car culture for many years to come,” says Peter Wallman, Chairman, EMEA.

Other noteworthy results include a 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series Coupé that flew past its high estimate to reach $820,625 USD, and a 2002 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG V12 that was owned by the Dubai royal family from new until 2023, and which broke another world record when it sold for $398,750 USD.

Top 10 Dubai lots:

2014 Pagani Zonda LM Roadster $11,086,250 USD 2017 Pagani Huayra BC Coupé $4,336,250 USD 2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie Coupé $2,648,750 USD 2017 Lamborghini Centenario LP770-4 Roadster $2,030,000 USD 2019 McLaren Senna LM $1,467,500 USD 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series Coupé $820,625 USD 1993 Jaguar XJ220 $466,250 USD 2003 BMW Alpina Roadster V8 $410,000 USD 1970 Ferrari Dino 246 GT by Scaglietti $398,750 USD 2002 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG V12 $398,750 USD

About RM Sotheby’s

RM Sotheby’s is the world's largest collector car auction house by total sales. With over 40 years of proven results in the collector car industry, RM’s vertically integrated range of services, from auctions (live and online) and private sales to estate planning and financial services, coupled with an expert team of Car Specialists and an international footprint, provide an unsurpassed level of service to the global collector car market. RM Sotheby’s is currently responsible for six of the top ten most valuable motor cars ever sold at auction.