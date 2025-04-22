Riyadh: His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region, presided over the Social Development Bank's (SDB) 53rd anniversary celebration on Monday, April 21, 2025, which also marked the official launch of the “Jada 30” initiative at SDB’s headquarters in Riyadh.

Upon his arrival, His Royal Highness was received by His Excellency the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development and Chairman of SDB’s Board of Directors, Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, along with SDB’s CEO, Eng. Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Hamidi.

In a statement on this occasion, Prince Faisal bin Bandar extended his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince—may God protect them—for their unwavering support for development and social initiatives that contribute to sustainable development and the empowerment of citizens.

HRH praised the achievements of SDB over its five-decade history, underscoring its important role in empowering Saudi citizens and promoting both social and economic development in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

His Royal Highness toured the accompanying exhibition, which showcased a range of artistic and handcrafted works by local artists and artisans. This reflects SDB’s ongoing efforts to empower national talent, boost the creative economy, and support cultural and artisanal products.

During the event, H.E. Al-Rajhi delivered a speech expressing his sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud—may God preserve them—for their continued focus on community development and fostering an environment conducive to investment and entrepreneurship. He highlighted the transformative impact this has had in enabling citizens to play an active role in building a diversified and sustainable economy.

H.E. Al-Rajhi also expressed his appreciation for the presence and patronage of the Riyadh Governor at the celebration, reaffirming SDB’s commitment to supporting development pathways, empowering individuals and communities, and reinforcing its role as a key enabler of financial and social inclusion. He emphasized that over its 53-year journey, SDB has contributed significantly to national transformation through innovative financial solutions and impactful social initiatives, helping millions of Saudi men and women realize their ambitions. Since its establishment, SDB has provided over SAR 162 billion in financing, benefitting more than 10 million citizens.

SDB’s CEO, Eng. Al-Hamidi, stated that the launch of “Jada 30” represents a qualitative leap in SDB’s strategy to foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem and support small and emerging businesses. He noted that SDB’s 53-year milestone marks a proud legacy of national development and contributions.

Following an interactive presentation highlighting SDB’s journey since its founding, HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar officially inaugurated “Jada 30,” one of SDB’s flagship initiatives aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and small business owners. The initiative reflects SDB’s ambitious vision of transforming its branches into development hubs and business incubators that foster a comprehensive entrepreneurial environment. Since its inception in Riyadh, “Jada 30” has supported more than 300 startups and welcomed over 5,800 participants in its programs—clearly demonstrating its impact in empowering Saudi youth and promoting a culture of entrepreneurship.

HRH also witnessed the signing of several development-focused agreements, including an agreement with the General Authority for Awqaf and the Social Associations Support Fund to establish a SAR 50 million financing portfolio to support the nonprofit sector. Two agreements with Arab National Bank and Banque Saudi Fransi to create financing portfolios totaling SAR 100 million to support entrepreneurs and emerging enterprises. Two additional agreements with Alinma Bank and Arab National Bank to launch the “Freelance Card,” aimed at supporting freelance professionals and improving their access to banking services and financial solutions.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment from the SDB to continue innovating in its financial and social offerings, empowering citizens, and contributing to the building of a strong and sustainable national economy.