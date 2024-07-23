Egypt – Foundever™, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, has received the Great Place to Work® Certification in Egypt, which recognizes companies that promote the best work environment and organizational culture. This certification award considers the opinion of employees who respond to the survey confidentially and anonymously.

Benedita Miranda, General Manager of the Multilingual Region at Foundever, expressed her pride in receiving the Great Place to Work® Certification, stating, “The Great Place to Work® certification is a clear indication of our success in building an environment that not only attracts but also nurtures top talent. At Foundever™, we believe that a supportive and engaging work environment is essential to delivering exceptional customer experiences. We aim to continue providing our employees with a work environment where they feel happy and valued. This certification highlights our commitment to our employees and our core values of commitment, creativity, and connection”.

"Achieving the Great Place to Work® certification is a significant milestone for us," said Mina Wahba, Country Leader of Foundever in Egypt. “This accolade underscores our dedication to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture, which empowers our employees to thrive and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Remarkably, this certification comes just one month after the opening of our third hub in Egypt, in City Stars, Nasr City (Cairo)”.

The new hub, which began operations recently, underscores the commitment of Foundever to leveraging Egypt's strong talent pool and attractive investment climate. "Our local team works hard to ensure our hubs are more than just a place to work, but also a space for learning, training, and development," added Mina Wahba.

“We are honored to receive the Great Place to Work® certification, which is a testament to our commitment to creating a supportive and enriching work environment,” said Olga Diplarou, HR Director at Foundever™ in Greece and Egypt. "This certification reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, who strive every day to ensure that Foundever is not just a workplace, but a thriving community where every individual feels valued and empowered.”.

Furthering its commitment to meaningful community engagement and to our focus on fostering a great workplace, Foundever launched Foundever.org in 2023. This private operating foundation dedicates itself to enhancing skills in underprivileged communities. Earlier this year, Foundever.org formed a strategic partnership with Carerha, an EdTech platform based in Egypt that is committed to the economic empowerment of women and promoting inclusivity in the workplace. This particular initiative is focused on a language upskilling and career readiness program for 100 women from distressed communities in Egypt, offering a learning path that aims to lead to employment.

“Our achievements in both internal workplace culture and community outreach underscore our commitment to making a positive impact, both within and beyond our organization.” Added Olga Diplarou.

Foundever™ currently employs 1,200 people across its three hubs in Egypt and collaborates with globally recognized brands across technology, travel and tourism, finance, retail, travel & tourism, consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, telecommunication & technology, offering comprehensive customer service capabilities and multi-channel solutions.

-Ends-

About Foundever ™

Foundever™ is a global leader in customer experience. With a team of 170,000 individuals spread across the globe, Foundever™ stands behind the best experiences for more than 800 leading global brands and primarily technology-driven brands.

Foundever provides solutions that ensure an innovative customer experience supported by unique technologies and expertise to support the operational needs of its clients and provide a seamless experience in pivotal moments.

Through supporting its clients with more than 9 million conversations daily in over 60 languages across 45 countries, Foundever combines global efficiency and operational scope with a flexible pioneering approach to all cultures, driven by the company's founders, enabling companies in various industries to transform their customer experience into a distinguished and unique experience.

Get to know us at www.foundever.com and connect with us on Linkedin, Facebook and Instagram.

