Foundever Invests €65 Million in Egypt, Leveraging Government Support for Talent Development and Cementing Egypt’s Role as a Global Hub for CX and IT Offshoring

Foundever Strengthens Partnership with Egypt’s ITIDA Through a Renewed Four-Year MoU

Cairo, Egypt – Foundever, a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions, has announced an ambitious expansion in Egypt, with plans to create 5,000 new jobs over the next four years. The company will also establish a state-of-the-art facility in Luxor, complementing its existing contact centers located at Cairo’s Maadi Technology Park and City Stars Business Complex.

As part of this expansion, Foundever has renewed and extended its existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Egypt’s Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) for an additional four years, reaffirming its long-term commitment to Egypt as a premier destination for global business services.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Dr. Amr Talaat, alongside Ms. Benedita Miranda, General Manager of the Multilingual Region at Foundever; Mr. Ricardo Fernandez, CFO of the Multilingual Region at Foundever; and Mr. Ricardo Verdasca, VP of Operations for the Multilingual Region at Foundever.

This significant expansion highlights Egypt's well-established and growing reputation as a global hub for CX services and IT offshoring. Foundever’s total investment in Egypt is projected to reach €65 million, underscoring the company’s confidence in Egypt’s capabilities and its strategic importance in the global CX landscape.

Dr. Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, stated:

"This growth mirrors the ongoing success of Egypt’s outsourcing industry, which is one of the country’s most promising sectors with a distinguished global standing. The establishment of a new center in Luxor demonstrates increasing confidence in Egyptian talents nationwide and their ability to deliver services that meet international standards. The Ministry remains dedicated to fostering an enabling environment for investment through advanced digital infrastructure, progressive policies, and comprehensive training programs designed to equip our workforce with the technical, linguistic, and professional skills required by global markets."

Over the past year, Foundever® in Egypt has achieved a 115% growth from 2023 and continues to build on its exceptional client portfolio, now serving 15 clients across 14 different languages.

Eng. Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), commented:

"The decision by Foundever to grow its operations in Egypt underscores the trust that global CX and offshoring players place in Egypt’s unparalleled value proposition as a hub for IT and Business Process Outsourcing services. Their expansion into Luxor and other governorates highlights confidence in the exceptional talent and adaptability of Egyptian professionals. ITIDA is proud to support such initiatives, reinforcing Egypt’s standing as a premier destination for multilingual customer experience services."

With its planned new center in the famed city of Luxor, Foundever aims to further tap into the wealth of Egyptian talent while supporting Upper Egypt’s socio-economic development.

Ms. Benedita Miranda, General Manager of the Multilingual Region at Foundever, added:

"We're excited to expand our operations in Egypt with the creation of 5,000 new jobs across multiple regions, reinforcing the country’s position as a global hub for exceptional customer service. This milestone, achieved with the invaluable support of MCIT and ITIDA, underscores our commitment to empowering Egyptian youth with opportunities to work for leading multinational companies. We are especially proud to support women through our Freelance Mama program, enabling mothers to re-enter the workforce and thrive. Our investment in Luxor marks our first venture beyond Cairo, and we see a great potential for it to become an important customer service hub. More locations will follow as we continue to grow and contribute to Egypt’s digital and economic development."

Egypt has a unique blend of capabilities that make it an ideal outsourcing destination. With a population of over 106 million, including a significant number of young, educated individuals, Egypt boasts a vast talent pool proficient in multiple languages. This linguistic diversity, coupled with a strong educational system and a favorable investment environment, positions Egypt as a competitive player in the global outsourcing market. The country's strategic location, robust infrastructure, and government support further enhance its appeal to international businesses.

Mina Wahba, Country Lead in Egypt, added:

"Egypt is a country with incredible potential, and we're excited to be part of its growth. By creating jobs in Cairo, Luxor and surrounding areas, we’re enabling young talent to build meaningful careers close to home, fostering local development and opportunity. This expansion aligns with Egypt’s vision of becoming a global business services hub, and we’re proud to contribute to this national goal. We are especially grateful to MCIT and ITIDA for their invaluable support in helping us navigate challenges and successfully expand our operations across Egypt. While Luxor marks a new chapter, Cairo remains our center of excellence for shared services, driving operations, innovation in AI, machine translation, and next-generation solutions for the region and beyond."

About ITIDA

The Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) serves as the executive arm of Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT). Since its establishment in 2004, ITIDA has been at the forefront of advancing Egypt’s IT sector and championing the offshoring industry, boosting its global competitiveness and positioning it as a vital driver of the country’s economic growth.

ITIDA plays a central role in fostering innovation and tech-driven entrepreneurship by collaborating with public and private stakeholders, including universities, multinationals, accelerators, incubators, and investors. Through its strategic initiatives, ITIDA nurtures the growth of tech startups and reinforces Egypt’s position as a leading hub for IT offshoring services, leveraging the nation’s highly skilled workforce and advanced digital infrastructure.

