Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – Dubai-founded popular lifestyle and savings app, the ENTERTAINER, is excited to launch its latest 2024 products in the UAE and once again redefine the way people enjoy their favourite experiences. This development comes on the heels of the return of the Founder, Donna Benton, as CEO leading the charge to take the ENTERTAINER to new heights of success and innovation.

What’s new at the ENTERTAINER?

Donna’s visionary leadership has paved the way for the return of quality merchants and customer favourites, alongside the addition of new merchants, resulting in a comprehensive selection of over 7,000 Buy One Get One Free offers in Dubai that cater to diverse lifestyles.

Users have a lot to look forward to as the ENTERTAINER has gone back to its roots – focusing on Buy One Get One Free offers across all categories from top dining spots and restaurants to theme parks, water parks, spas, salons, fitness centres, attractions, hotel accommodation and much more.

From this year, the ENTERTAINER has one single Dubai product that features all the offers (hint: to old ENTERTAINER users this means that 'Fine Dining' is now included).

Customers can also now add up to 3 family or friends on their account so they can access and enjoy all the amazing offers as well.

The membership has been restored to an annual subscription model which is valid from January till December - allowing for more structure and confidence that your favourite merchants will be there all year long.

Plus, if you buy now, you get immediate access to all offers – so 13 months for the price of 12.

Popular merchants (old favourites and new ones) are back!

Since Donna’s return to the ENTERTAINER, a lot of old favourite merchants have returned to the app and the team has brought on some fantastic new merchants as well. So, there’s really something for everyone – from Wild Wadi, IMG Worlds of Adventure and the newly-returned Motiongate™ to everyone’s much-loved 2-for-1 brunch offers at over 120 restaurants in Dubai – including Karma Kafe, Crescendo, Trader Vic's, Rhodes W1 and other popular spots. It's the perfect time to discover exciting things to do in the city, start planning that getaway and share a meal with loved ones, all without hurting your budget.

Donna emphasised, “At the heart of our mission is the unwavering dedication to provide our members with exceptional experiences that not only allows them to enjoy life’s luxuries but also ensures that they get the best value for their money by making the previously unaffordable, affordable again. With our new product, users can look forward to an extraordinary lineup of offerings, guaranteeing that their entertainment and lifestyle needs are catered to in the most fulfilling and cost-effective manner.”

With the ENTERTAINER’s renewed focus on delivering an unparalleled experience, users can anticipate a redefined journey filled with countless opportunities to enjoy, save, love and repeat.

Customers that purchase their product now will get immediate access to 2023 offers giving them 13 months for the price of 12. Get this exclusive offer and enjoy a year full of fun with ENTERTAINER 2024 while doing more of the things you love for less.

About the ENTERTAINER Dubai 2024:

Over 7,000 Buy One Get One Free offers for the best dining, attractions, hotel accommodation, beauty & fitness and much more across Dubai - all valid 7 days a week.

Key merchants include Nando's, The Meat Co., Cafe Bateel, Tim Horton's, Wagamama, Wild Wadi, MotionGate™, Heavenly Spa at the Westin, Barasti and many more.

AED 595 (all offers valid until end of 2024)

https://www.theentertainerme.com/en-ae/dubai-n-emirates

About the ENTERTAINER Abu Dhabi 2024:

Over 3,000 Buy One Get One Free offers for the best dining, attractions, hotel accommodation, beauty & fitness and much more across Abu Dhabi - all valid 7 days a week.

Key merchants include La Brioche, Cafe Bateel, Tim Horton's, MotionGate™, Giornotte, Garage Abu Dhabi and many more.

AED 495 (all offers valid until end of 2024)

https://www.theentertainerme.com/en-ae/abu-dhabi-al-ain

About the ENTERTAINER:

Founded in 2001 by Donna Benton, based in Dubai, the ENTERTAINER is the leading provider of 2-for-1 offers from well-known dining, leisure, entertainment, beauty and hotel brands across the Middle East. The company successfully transitioned from a print publication to a data-driven, tech company with the launch of the award-winning ENTERTAINER app in 2013. The ENTERTAINER offers location-specific products for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, KSA (Riyadh, Jeddah & Eastern Province), Kuwait, Egypt and Singapore - with over 10,000 merchants globally.

