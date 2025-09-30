Cairo, Egypt – Drive Finance, a subsidiary of GB Capital and the financial arm of GB Auto Group, announced a strategic partnership between its FORSA app and Coldwell Banker Egypt, a leading global real estate brand. The collaboration aims to facilitate home finishing and refurbishment through innovative, flexible financing solutions tailored to diverse customer needs.

Under this partnership, Coldwell Banker Egypt clients will gain access to customized instalment plans through the FORSA app via the company's network of real estate consultants. Customers can finance post-purchase requirements including finishing works and furniture through Forsa's credit facility, enabling immediate home customization without financial delays.

Mina Michel, FORSA VP commented: "This partnership with Coldwell Banker Egypt aims to remove financial barriers for individuals, looking for finish or upgrading their homes. We believe Forsa's instant and flexible financing solutions will significantly contribute to fulfilling customers' aspirations by providing easy and fast financing options that meet their unique needs."

Karim Zein, Chairman of Coldwell Banker Egypt, stated: "We continuously strive to add value for our clients, and this collaboration with Forsa delivers integrated solutions that simplify financing and enable buyers to customize their homes immediately without delay."

Zein emphasized that FORSA offers customers long-term repayment plans with competitive terms, free from traditional banking constraints, making it an ideal choice for those seeking to finish or furnish their homes right after purchase.

The partnership reflects both organizations' commitment to innovation and delivering practical solutions that enhance customer convenience. By integrating flexible financing directly into the property transaction process, the collaboration addresses a critical market gap and contributes to building a more advanced and integrated real estate ecosystem in Egypt.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Immediate access to financing for home finishing and furniture

Flexible repayment terms designed for diverse financial situations

Streamlined application process through Coldwell Banker's consultant network

Competitive rates without traditional banking restrictions

Credit limits tailored to individual customer profiles

The collaboration also demonstrates the growing convergence of real estate services and fintech solutions, creating more comprehensive value propositions for Egyptian homebuyers.

About FORSA

FORSA is a "Buy Now, Pay Later" platform designed to make high-value purchases easier through flexible and interest-friendly payment plans. Customers can shop from a wide network of partner merchants including electronics, home appliances, fashion, travel, and more, splitting payments into affordable installments.

About Coldwell Banker Egypt

With over a century of global experience, Coldwell Banker is one of the most respected names in real estate. Operating in Egypt for more than two decades, it offers a wide range of residential and commercial real estate services with a focus on trust, transparency, and excellence.