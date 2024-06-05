Online programme focusing on 8-12 year olds in host cities will be supported by in-person educational workshops.

Initiative builds on the series’ world-lead sustainability criteria focusing on people and planet to empower the next generation of changemakers.

Announcement comes as this year’s World Environment Day focuses on sustainability areas of land restoration, desertification and drought resilience.

London, Dubai and Riyadh: Formula E has today unveiled Driving Force - a new sustainability education programme for children aged 8-12 – to help improve learning and empowerment around environmental and social issues. The programme builds on the all-electric series’ world-leading sustainability criteria, including being the world’s first net zero carbon sport, since inception in line with the 2020 definitions.

Designed for local communities and educational organisations within host cities, the new programme has four separate modules on key sustainability topics including air pollution, renewable energy, circular economy and diversity, equity & inclusion, with plans for additional modules and content in the future.

The online content used by children for independent learning, educational groups and teachers alike will also be supplemented by in-person workshops and activations in Formula E’s host cities aligned to the race calendar. Harnessing the power of sport to engage young people, Formula E will complement the online content to enhance engagement and understanding of the important sustainability issues concerning both people and the planet as part of its community engagement activity aligned to its races.

Driving Force approaches these issues in an optimistic and engaging manner to encourage children to feel positive and empowered about their ability to engage with sustainable themes and create a positive impact themselves during a time of rising eco-anxiety amongst young people and their parents. Since children are the future changemakers, Driving Force is set up to give them the necessary foundation and knowledge from an early age, nurturing a generation committed to positive action.

The innovative new programme builds on Formula E’s Better Futures Fund announced in May 2024, whereby a dedicated charitable fund supports local causes and communities within each of its host cities, designed to provide a more direct and positive impact on the people where each of its races take place.

Julia Pallé, VP of Sustainability, Formula E, said: “Driving Force is another industry-leading initiative by Formula E, designed to positively educate, impact and empower children in communities where we race. It’s benefit though is two-fold, whereby we’re giving young children the building blocks of education and sustainability stewardship, enabling both their communities and natural environments to flourish for decades and generations to come. Only by looking after and educating our younger communities can we ensure they better look after the planet and each other.”

