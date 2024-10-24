Dubai, UAE – FORM Hotel, member of the Design Hotels and part of Marriott Bonvoy, is proud to announce its remarkable triumph at the prestigious World Luxury Hotel Awards 2024 for the third consecutive year, having secured titles in two distinct categories: Luxury Boutique Hotel, Country United Arab Emirates and Luxury Urban Hotel, Continent – Middle East . This incredible achievement further solidifies FORM Hotel’s status as a standout in the global luxury hospitality landscape.

This year’s prestigious event took place at the stunning Galgorm, Northern Ireland. Representatives from leading hotels around the world gathered to celebrate excellence, innovation, and luxury in the hospitality industry. FORM Hotel was honored alongside top luxury properties and had the unique privilege of being recognized in multiple categories, highlighting its exceptional offerings.

The 2024 accolades continue FORM Hotel’s legacy of success, following impressive wins in 2022 and 2023 as the Best Luxury Art Boutique Hotel at the World Luxury Hotel Awards. This ongoing recognition highlights the hotel’s dedication to redefining luxury through personalized service, sophisticated design, and an unparalleled guest experience.

Houssam Mansour, General Manager of FORM Hotel, expressed his joy: “Winning these prestigious awards for the third year in a row is truly humbling and fills me with immense pride. This recognition speaks not only to the quality of our hotel but also to the dedication and passion of our entire team. Every member of our staff works tirelessly to create exceptional experiences for our guests, and this achievement belongs to them as much as it does to the hotel. It’s a reminder that our commitment to excellence and attention to detail truly resonate with our guests. I’m deeply grateful for their continued trust and support, and we will keep striving to exceed their expectations at every turn.”

In addition to the World Luxury Hotel Awards, FORM Hotel has enjoyed a string of accolades in recent years, including Best Luxury Boutique Hotel 2024 and Best Boutique Hotel 2022 at the International Travel Awards, as well as TripAdvisor’s Traveler’s Choice Award in 2022 and 2023. The hotel has also been recognized with numerous team awards, further reflecting its collective dedication to excellence. These achievements underscore FORM Hotel’s position as a top destination for luxury travelers seeking a unique blend of art, culture, and comfort.

The World Luxury Hotel Awards, established in 2006, is widely regarded as the pinnacle of recognition in the luxury hospitality industry. With over 100 categories, it honors the finest hotels globally through a competitive voting process by over 300,000 travelers, guests, and industry experts. Winning this prestigious award not only elevates a hotel’s global reputation but also reaffirms its dedication to delivering exceptional experiences.

For reservations, please call +971 4 317 9000 or email reservations@formhotel.com

About FORM HotelTM Dubai

FORM HotelTM Dubai is the first and only hotel in the Middle East certified by the Design hotels group. Featuring timeless design and elements, spacious and modern rooms and custom designed furniture by contemporary artists. Every space in FORM HotelTM is meant to linger in your mind much longer than expected. This is the space where new friendships are born, a place that you can call home and where cultural aspects of the Dubai heritage are embedded in the architecture and interior décor.