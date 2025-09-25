Economic forecasts indicate that the global digital economy will surpass $24 trillion by 2025, driven by the rapid expansion of trading platforms and financial technologies.

Global technology spending is also projected to reach $4.9 trillion in 2025, marking a 5.6% year-on-year increase, fueled by advances in artificial intelligence and cloud services.

On the trade front, global commerce is expected to grow by 3.2% in 2025, despite ongoing economic challenges, with emerging markets playing an increasingly vital role.

Against this backdrop, Evest is set to participate in Forex Expo 2025, where it will showcase its latest digital trading solutions, smart investment platforms, and risk management tools, with a strong emphasis on transparency and innovation.

Through its presence at the Expo, Evest aims to strengthen its position in the trading industry and reaffirm its commitment to empowering traders with cutting-edge tools that enable more accurate investment decisions in today’s fast-paced financial environment.

Ali Hassan, CEO of Evest, commented:

"The year 2025 marks a pivotal turning point in the world of digital trading, where fintech innovation meets investor needs like never before. Our participation in Forex Expo 2025 underscores our dedication to innovation and to delivering secure, flexible solutions that meet our clients’ ambitions while keeping pace with global growth."

Evest’s strategic participation in Forex Expo 2025 reinforces its regional and international presence while opening new avenues for expansion and partnerships—at a time when the digital trading industry is witnessing unprecedented growth, supported by the global shift toward a digitized economy.