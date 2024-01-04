Inauguration expected in January 2025

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site of the upcoming DB Schenker - Ford Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Dubai Logistics District, part of Dubai World Central (DWC). Set to commence operations in January 2025, the 41,792-sq-m facility will be a consolidated storage and distribution site, ensuring better availability of parts, optimizing inventory management, and enhancing customer service.

Ravi Ravichandran, newly appointed President of Ford Middle East, and Ako Djaf, Vice President DB Schenker Middle East and Africa, attended the PDC’s ground-breaking ceremony alongside senior leaders from Atlantic Warehousing DWC.

Ravichandran said: “Through unlocking efficiencies and streamlining operations, the new PDC won’t just ensure Ford Middle East can serve our customers better and more efficiently – it also sets us up to continue doing so following our recent and future growth, while demonstrating Ford’s commitment to the UAE and wider region.”

“On behalf of Ford Middle East, I’d like to express my gratitude to DB Schenker and Dubai South. Our partnership and collaboration will play a key role in improving the experience of our customers, whom we aspire to treat as family,” said Ravichandran.

Ako Djaf, VP of Contract Logistics and SCM of DB Schenker in the Middle East and Africa, said: "We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking venture with Ford Middle East, showcasing our commitment to innovation and excellence in the automotive supply chain. This state-of-the-art distribution center is a testament to our shared vision of providing unparalleled service and value to our customers. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices, we aim to set new standards in efficiency and environmental responsibility."

“As our business in the region has grown, so too has the need to modernize everywhere. By enabling faster and more reliable distribution of automotive spare parts, the new PDC will drive improved customer service and satisfaction while helping us strengthen the always-on relationship we strive to maintain with every Ford distributor and owner anywhere they are.”

