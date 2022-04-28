Ultra-limited-production supercar made first public appearance at the 2022 New York International Auto Show; GT Heritage Edition was debuted alongside the 1966 Ford GT40 MK II

Livery features exclusive Holman Moody Gold exterior paint, contemporary touches of exposed carbon fiber, plus signature Heritage Red and Oxford White accents; first customer deliveries begin this spring

DUBAI, UAE – In a special nod to the debut of the original Ford GT40 prototype at the 1964 New York Auto Show, Ford returned to the Big Apple for the first public appearance of its new GT Heritage Edition – the 2022 Ford GT Holman Moody Edition.

This marks the final 2022 Heritage Edition paying tribute to the GT40 MK II race car that completed the famous 1-2-3 sweep at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

“Of all the Ford GT Heritage Edition liveries we’ve done, the Holman Moody Heritage Edition’s can’t-miss signature gold and red theme is an epic tribute to our 1966 Le Mans finish,” said Mike Severson, Ford GT program manager. “Inspired by one of the most well-known Ford GT40 race cars, this latest Ford GT honors the Holman Moody race team’s knowhow and ability to out-innovate global competitors.”

The Holman Moody team played a critical role in the GT40’s race success. Following the 1965 Le Mans race, Ford’s newly formed Le Mans committee tasked Holman Moody (and Shelby American) to rework the GT40 MK II. Driven more than 265 laps over eight days in January 1966, chassis No. P/1016 became a laboratory on wheels as the teams worked to redesign brakes, suspension and tire setups to be more competitive, even trying an experimental automatic transmission. They had one goal – to win at the 1966 Le Mans race.

This spirit of innovation continues today, with the 2022 Ford GT’s track-capable hardware, paddle-shifting 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and carbon fiber body.

The ultra-limited-production GT Holman Moody Edition supercar was on display at the 2022 New York International Auto Show side-by-side with the podium-placing Holman Moody Ford GT40 MK II, chassis No. P/1016.

Final 2022 Heritage Edition to pay tribute to the original race car that completed Ford’s 1-2-3 sweep

The unique gold and red livery of the limited-edition supercar includes signature Oxford White roundels with No. 5 stamped on the doors, hood and rear wing – all matching the appearance of the 1966 Ford GT40 raced by Holman Moody. Exposed gloss carbon fiber components are prominent, including on the 20-inch wheels, front splitter, side sills, mirrors, engine louvers and rear diffuser. Brembo® brake calipers lacquered in black with silver graphics, plus black lug nuts further modernize the aesthetic.

Carbon fiber carries into the cabin, appearing on door sills, console and registers, and even features a cleaver matte No. 5 roundel on the door panels. Ebony Alcantara®-wrapped carbon fiber seats feature gold accent stitching, while embossed seating surfaces and head restraints carry a debossed GT logo. The instrument panel is wrapped in Ebony leather and Ebony Alcantara, while pillars and headliner are wrapped exclusively in Ebony Alcantara.

Gold appliqués on the instrument panel, door register bezels and seat X-brace are paired with the matte carbon fiber on the registers, door sills, lower A-pillars and console. The steering wheel is finished in Ebony Alcantara with black stitching, while dual-clutch paddle shifters are finished in exterior-matching Holman Moody Gold.

Further building on the Heritage Edition series

The Ford GT Heritage Edition series celebrated the supercar’s landmark moments in motorsports history, including, of course, its Le Mans titles. In all, the series includes nine ultra-limited-edition supercars, with two still in production. These include:

2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition honoring the No. 16 Alan Mann Ford GT MK I lightweight experimental prototype that helped pave the way for the 1-2-3 sweep at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans; currently in production

2022 Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition honoring Ford GT’s roots and the earliest five original Ford GT prototypes; currently in production

2021 Ford GT ’66 Daytona Heritage Edition honoring the Ford GT MK II No. 98 race car that gave Ford a 1-2-3-5 domination at Daytona in 1966, kicking off a magical season for the Ford GT40 MK II; only 50 built

2020 Ford GT ’69 Gulf Livery Heritage Edition honoring the Ford GT40 MK I No. 6 race car that was victorious at Le Mans in 1969; only 50 built

2019 Ford GT ’68 Gulf Livery Heritage Edition honoring Ford GT40 MK I No. 9 race car that was victorious at Le Mans in 1968; only 50 built

2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage Edition honoring Ford GT40 MK IV No. 1 race car that was victorious at Le Mans in 1967; only 39 built

2017 Ford GT ’66 Heritage Edition honoring Ford GT40 MK II No. 2 that won 1966 Le Mans race; only 27 built

2006 Ford GT Gulf Livery Heritage Edition commemorating GT40’s back-to-back 24 Hours of Le Mans titles in 1968 and 1969; only 343 built

