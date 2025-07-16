The 2025 list features 104 regional leaders representing 100 Forbes Global 2000 companies.

Executives hail from 42 nationalities, with India leading with 13 executives.

Amazon’s Ronaldo Mouchawar tops the ranking.

Dubai, U.A.E.: Forbes Middle East has revealed the 13th edition of its flagship Global Meets Local ranking, spotlighting the regional heads of the world’s most influential multinational corporations who are not only steering complex business landscapes but actively shaping the Middle East and North Africa’s future across technology, logistics, finance, aerospace, and beyond.

To compile this list, Forbes Middle East analyzed the 2025 Forbes Global 2000 list, selecting companies with substantial operations in the MENA region. The top-ranking executives from their regional headquarters were then assessed based on the scope of their responsibilities, impact and influence, sustainability initiatives, company performance, personal achievements, and public presence.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President—Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Amazon, secured the top spot this year. In August 2024, Amazon U.A.E. partnered with the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone to empower local publishers and SMEs through training and platform access. Khaled Hobballah, Senior Country Officer—MENA and Head of Markets—MENA & Türkiye at J.P. Morgan, ranks second. Andrew Torre, President—Value-Added Services at Visa Inc., rounds out the top three.

The 2025 ranking features 104 standout executives representing the regional offices of 100 Forbes Global 2000 companies. These leaders come from 42 different nationalities, with India leading with 13 executives, followed by the U.K. with 10, and Lebanon and Egypt with nine and seven, respectively.

Among the ranked companies, 57% are headquartered in the U.S., with the remaining companies spread across 15 other countries. The list spans 20 diverse sectors, led by 23 technology companies, followed by eight automotive brands and seven food and drink firms, underscoring the region’s accelerating focus on digital innovation and mobility.

Multinational investments in the region continue to gain momentum. In 2025, FedEx signed a strategic MoU with Emirates Post to expand its delivery network across the U.A.E., and DHL pledged over $575 million to strengthen logistics infrastructure in fast-growing markets including Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. The aerospace sector witnessed significant activity as Boeing and GE Aerospace announced a landmark $96 billion deal with Qatar Airways, in addition to a $14.5 billion agreement with Etihad Airways.

In the technology and cybersecurity space, Mastercard launched a Cyber Resilience Center in Riyadh, while IBM partnered with the Dubai Future Foundation to launch a sovereign cloud and AI innovation center in Dubai—further advancing digital transformation across the region.

Global Meets Local 2025 – Top 10

1. Ronaldo Mouchawar

Company: Amazon

Designation: Vice President—Middle East, Africa, & Türkiye

Nationality: Syrian-American

Global Headquarters: U.S.

Sector: Technology

2. Khaled Hobballah

Company: J.P.Morgan

Designation: Senior Country Officer—MENA, and Head of Markets—MENA & Türkiye

Nationality: British-Lebanese

Global Headquarters: U.S.

Sector: Banking and Financial Services

3. Andrew Torre

Company: Visa Inc

Designation: President—Value-Added Services

Nationality: American

Global Headquarters: U.S.

Sector: Technology

4. Kami Viswanathan

Company: FedEx

Designation: President – Middle East, Indian Subcontinent & Africa

Nationality: Indian

Global Headquarters: U.S.

Sector: Logistics

5. Dimitrios Dosis

Company: Mastercard

Designation: President – Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMEA)

Nationality: German

Global Headquarters: U.S.

Sector: Technology

6. Yasser Abdul Malak

Company: Nestlé Middle East

Designation: Chairman and CEO – MENA

Nationality: Lebanese

Global Headquarters: Switzerland

Sector: Food, Drink and Tobacco

7. Guy Hutchinson

Company: Hilton

Designation: President – Middle East & Africa

Nationality: British

Global Headquarters: U.S.

Sector: Hotels and Hospitality

8. Kuljit Ghata-Aura

Company: Boeing

Designation: President – Middle East, Türkiye, Africa & Central Asia

Nationality: British

Global Headquarters: U.S.

Sector: Aerospace

9. Mohamed Abdallah

Company: Vodafone

Designation: CEO—Vodafone Egypt and Vodacom, International Markets (Tanzania, DRC, Lesotho, Mozambique)

Nationality: Egyptian

Global Headquarters: U.K.

Sector: Telecommunications

10. Anthony Nakache and Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban

Company: Google; Google Cloud

Designation: Nakache: Managing Director—MENA; Al Thehaiban: Managing Director— MENA & Türkiye

Nationality: Nakache: French;

Al Thehaiban: Saudi

Global Headquarters: U.S.

Sector: Technology

