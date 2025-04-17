Cairo: Contact Creditech, a subsidiary of Contact Financial Holding, has announced a strategic partnership with Alternative Airlines, a global flight booking site that gives travelers everywhere the freedom to fly, enabling Contact’s Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service for airline tickets through ContactNow App.

As the first collaboration of its kind in Egypt, Contact Now is leading the way as the first company to partner with the global platform Alternative Airlines. This partnership offers users a new and convenient way to book flights with over 600 airlines worldwide, while benefiting from flexible financing options in Egyptian Pounds, with repayment periods ranging from 6 to 60 months. This milestone highlights Contact’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its digital financial solutions and solidifying its position as a leading player in Egypt.

Ahmed El Moselhy – Business Director at ContactNow, stated: “We’re proud to announce this exclusive partnership with Alternative Airlines, which marks a significant milestone in our strategy to expand Contact’s BNPL offerings in the Egyptian market, particularly within the travel and aviation sectors. At ContactNow, we are committed to providing more accessible, innovative and customer-centric financial solutions that cater to our customers' evolving needs. This collaboration is a testament to our unwavering commitment to driving digital transformation and expanding our services offerings efficiently and effectively across Egypt’s fintech ecosystem.”

Sam Argyle – Managing Director of Alterative Airlines, added: “We’re excited to partner with ContactNow to expand our flight booking services in Egypt, one of the leading markets in the MENA region. Our shared goal is to make travel more convenient by offering flexible payment options that allow travelers to plan and book trips with greater ease and confidence, backed by reliable financing solutions.”

This partnership brings a valuable addition to ContactNow's suite of services, offering customers the freedom to plan both leisure and business trips with confidence, along with the convenience of deferred payments and flexible financing solutions to ensure a smoother, more convenient travel experience.