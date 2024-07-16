Middle East: GMC has announced that the much anticipated GMC Canyon midsize truck in the AT4X trim, has joined its Middle East premium line-up for the first time adding more diversity to it than ever before. Smaller and more compact than the beloved Sierra, but undeniably a GMC, the Canyon AT4X is built from the ground up to conquer any terrain.

The GMC Canyon is the most advanced, off-road midsize truck in the GMC lineup and the first midsize truck on the market to offer a suite of segment-first key features including: Baja Mode, for high-speed off-road driving, enhanced Front and Rear Electronic Locking Differentials Multimatic DSSV shocks.

Jack Uppal, President and General Manager, General Motors Africa and Middle East: “The arrival of the first-ever GMC Canyon to the region marks a return to the midsize pick-up truck segment in the Middle East. Our engineers and designers did not take any short cuts. The all-new Canyon AT4X is the most advanced off road midsize truck – and it signals our commitment to the continued growth of GMC in the region, with laser-focus on our core GMC customer base and to continue to deliver off-road capable vehicles. Canyon AT4X brings offroad performance elements we first introduced on our flagship Sierra AT4X into a more compact package, catering to a wider audience. The Canyon stands as the “official vehicle of nowhere” and we can’t wait to see it everywhere.”

About the Canyon AT4X

The GMC Canyon AT4X is purposefully engineered to be a premium, no-compromises, off-road midsize truck. It offers serious off-road equipment and advanced technology for optimum capability and convenience - no matter the destination.

The Canyon AT4X boasts a factory lifted, ultra-wide track to elevate the off-road performance and capability. Canyon AT4X comes standard with 33-inch MT tires, Multimatic DSSV shocks, front and rear e-lockers, underbody skid plates and the AT4X-exclusive Baja drive mode.

Within the interior, the Canyon AT4X’s Ceramic White and Obsidian Rush, customizable 11.3-inch diagonal touchscreen infotainment system and a 11-inch fully digital instrument cluster match its dynamic expressive exterior. In addition, it offers GMC-exclusive Head-Up display and Bose seven-speaker audio entertainment system.

Serious Off-Road Equipment

The Canyon AT4X is engineered to offer customers a premium off-road experience. The Canyon offers key features that provide customers with optimized performance and rugged off-road capability to take you anywhere, on or off the map. This includes:

Factory Lift and Ultra-Wide Track: Canyon comes standard with an off-road suspension package featuring an ultra-wide track and factory lift standard for improved approach departure and breakover angles.

Multimatic DSSV Shocks: The latest Multimatic DSSV shocks offer control and comfort on-road, and robust performance for extended off-road adventures.

Off-Road Optimized 2.7L Turbo Engine: The high-torque, off-road optimized 2.7L turbo engine provides amongst the best-in-class gas engine (583 nm of torque. GM estimate).

Enhanced Front and Rear Electronic Locking Differentials: The GMC Canyon’s available front and rear e-lockers allow drivers to engage the front or rear axles to lock both wheels at the same speed.

Off-Road Performance Display: Accessible through the center screen instrument cluster, Canyon drivers can access and monitor real time metrics of their off-road trek including g-force, altimeter, and pitch and roll stats.

All-New Drive Modes: Canyon AT4X features the introduction of all-new drive modes, crafted to provide customers with a robust drive experience: Baja Mode (exclusive to Canyon AT4X): for high-speed off-road driving Terrain Mode: for low-speed precision off-roading and rock crawling Off-road Mode: for general off-road dynamics Normal Mode: for balanced every day on-road driving Tow/Haul Mode: for optimized hauling heavy loads and towing

Standard 32-inch large off-road tires (33-inch MT tires)

Front axle moved forward for improved proportions and more planted, level stance

Most Advanced Canyon Ever

The GMC Canyon marries its off-road prowess with a premium technology suite to offer customers an advanced off-road experience. Canyon’s technology-focused cockpit features a more dynamic, high-resolution infotainment screen and driver information center.

The All-New Canyon gives the driver ample control with its advanced technology cockpit, powered by a new electrical architecture. Through this updated system, drivers can experience Canyon’s available 10 camera view system1 — more camera views than any other competitor in its class — including HD Surround Vision and a waterproof underbody camera with camera washing system. The Canyon’s advanced cockpit also includes the off-road performance display, which allows drivers to track real-time, off-road performance data on the center screen.

In addition to these features, the Canyon also includes a variety of other enhancements including:

Underbody cameras1, including front- and rear-facing views underneath the vehicle.

Wireless Apple CarPlay2 and Android Auto3 and wireless phone projection capability

Google Built-in4

The Canyon also introduces a host of safety and driver assistance1 technology features including:

Standard Canyon Pro Safety Package1 Automatic Emergency Braking Front Pedestrian Braking with Bicyclist Detection IntelliBeam Headlights auto high beams Following Distance Indicator Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning Rear Cross Traffic Braking Blind Zone Steering Assist Safety Alert Seat1

Technology Package1 Rear Pedestrian Alert Adaptive Cruise Control HD Surround Vision



Elevated Exterior and Interior Design

The GMC Canyon features a bold stance, aggressive exterior styling and elevated interior. The All-New Canyon is equipped with a standard short bed, crew cab configuration.

The Canyon’s exterior is pronounced by its high clearance, trimmed corners and the all-new integration of sheet metal for a completely unique look. The front fascia features full LED exterior lighting.

Under the vehicle, the Canyon AT4X includes a large front heavy-duty AT4X skid plate, a transfer case shield rocker protector to tackle the most rugged terrains. The GMC Canyon also introduces a water-tight tailgate storage system for enhanced bed functionality and superior cargo volume.

The Canyon AT4X offers a world of connectivity, with OnStar5, the key enabler of safety, entertainment, and connectivity across GM vehicles. By downloading the myGMC app the driver gets full control over the vehicle through remote commands, vehicle locate, and so much more. In parallel, drivers and passengers can stay entertained as up to seven devices can seamlessly connect to Wi-Fi6 when on the road. a. OnStar also provides vehicle diagnostics health reports and maintenance alerts, keeping you informed about your vehicle's status and needs.

1 Safety or driver assistance features are no substitute for the driver's responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for important feature limitations and information.

2 Vehicle user interface is a product of Apple and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires compatible iPhone and data plan rates apply. Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc. Siri, iPhone and Apple Music are trademarks for Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

3 Vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. To use Android Auto on your car display, you’ll need an Android phone running Android 6 or higher, an active data plan, and the Android Auto app. Google, Android and Android Auto are trademarks of Google LLC.

4 Google built-in services are subject to limitations and availability may vary by vehicle, infotainment system, and location. Select service plan required. Certain Google actions and functionality may require account linking. User terms and privacy statements apply. Google, Google Play, Android Auto and Google Maps are trademarks of Google LLC

5 Functionality varies by model. Full functionality requires compatible Bluetooth® and smartphone, and USB connectivity for some devices.

6 Connected Navigation and real-time points of interest only available on properly equipped vehicles. Requires paid plan or trial. See onstararabia.com for details and limitations.

About GMC:

With a strong foundation of manufacturing trucks since 1902 and now selling in a dozen countries across the world, GMC offers purpose-built vehicles designed and engineered to the highest standard.

From the compact SUV Terrain, the crossover Acadia and the All-New Yukon to the Sierra, our crossovers and trucks deliver GMC’s signature combination of intuitive technologies and premium execution, with the popular Denali sub-brand representing the pinnacle of GMC design, performance and amenities, and the AT4 trim delivering a unique blend of distinctive style, advanced technology, and off-road capabilities.

Details on all GMC models are available at www.gmcarabia.com, on Twitter at @gmcarabia, on Instagram at @GMCArabia or at www.facebook.com/gmcarabia.

