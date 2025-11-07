Dubai, UAE : Chedi Hospitality has signed a management agreement with Al Seeb Real Estate Development for the forthcoming Chedi Private Residences Downtown, an exclusive new address that will bring the brand’s essence A Voyage UnboundTM to the vibrant heart of Dubai.

The new development follows the remarkable success of The Chedi Private Residences Sheikh Zayed Road, which achieved 65% sales within months of its launch earlier this year. Building on that momentum and following the recent unveiling of The Chedi Residences Wadi Safar in Saudi Arabia, The Chedi Private Residences Downtown underscores Chedi Hospitality’s continued expansion with partners who share its values of excellence, trust, and cultural authenticity.

“Our trajectory is clear — Chedi Hospitality is embracing its evolving role as a global house of refined living experiences,” said Stephan Schupbach, Chief Executive Officer of Chedi Hospitality. “Our legacy gives us strength, but our future is what drives us. The Chedi Private Residences Downtown reflects not only our continued vision for thoughtful growth but also the strength of our celebrated partnership with Al Seeb Real Estate Development. Together, we share the same pursuit of excellence and authenticity that defines The Chedi experience. Each new signing, whether a hotel or a residence, embodies our commitment to creating living experiences that are deeply personabale yet globally resonant, refined, connected, and timeless.”

Mahesh Kalwani Vice Chairman of Al Seeb Real Estate Development, added: “Our collaboration with Chedi Hospitality has always been defined by trust, respect, and an uncompromising pursuit of quality. We are proud to work together again with Chedi Hospitality on a project that represents excellence in both form and spirit. The Chedi Private Residences Downtown will set a new benchmark for refined living in Dubai, blending Chedi’s world-renowned service culture with Al Seeb’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Following the overwhelming success of The Chedi Private Residences Sheikh Zayed Road, this next chapter reflects our shared vision to create enduring landmarks that elevate the city’s residential landscape.”

This signing reflects Chedi Hospitality’s deliberate and discerning approach to growth, one built on lasting partnerships and a shared pursuit of excellence. The collaboration with Al Seeb Real Estate Development stands as a testament to Chedi’s philosophy of delivering on its promise — creating meaningful destinations that marry thoughtful design, impeccable service, and a deep sense of place.

About Chedi Hospitality

With a legacy of excellence spanning decades, Chedi Hospitality’s origins are anchored in the joy of discovery. From its earliest properties, the group has set new benchmarks by inviting discerning travellers to experience unparalleled hospitality in extraordinary, often undiscovered destinations. The sense of discovery combined with impeccably curated experiences and uncompromising comfort, remains integral to every Chedi property and further expressed in its enduring essence ‘A Voyage Unbound’, Chedi Hospitality’s invitation to embark on a personalised journey with limitless potential. Today, Chedi Hospitality’s distinguished portfolio features landmark properties such as Chedi Muscat in Oman, Chedi Andermatt in Switzerland, Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah in United Arab Emirates, Chedi Hotel & Residences Luštica Bay in Montenegro, Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort in Doha, Qatar, Chedi El Gouna on the Red Sea in Egypt, the recently opened Chedi Hegra in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the newly launched development The Chedi Private Residences in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Building on this legacy, soon-to-be-announced properties will deliver impeccable immersions in standout locations across Europe, the Middle East, the US and Asia – further cementing Chedi Hospitality’s reputation as a leader in luxury hospitality.

About Al Seeb Real Estate Development LLC

Al Seeb Real Estate Development LLC is a Dubai-based luxury real estate developer committed to creating landmark residential projects that set new standards in quality, design, and resident experience. Under the leadership of Vice Chairman Mahesh Kalwani, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for world-class hospitality brands seeking to enter the private residences market. The company's portfolio includes The Chedi Private Residences Sheikh Zayed Road and the forthcoming The Chedi Private Residences Downtown.

