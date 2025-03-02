Aisha Al Mulla: Uniting community efforts gives patients the strength and determination to defeat cancer.

Sharjah: The Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), a UAE-based non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting cancer patients and their families, is calling on the community to make a meaningful difference during Ramadan through its annual Zakat initiative.

Under the powerful theme "Togetherness Conquers," the 2025 campaign invites individuals and institutions to extend a lifeline to financially burdened cancer patients. By embracing compassion and generosity, we can bring hope to those in need and take a united stand against cancer.

The campaign aims to encourage all members of society to come together to combat cancer, drawing on a religious ruling issued by the Permanent Fatwa Committee in Sharjah, which permits the use of Zakat funds to support cancer patients in financial need who are unable to afford treatment.

How to donate:

FOCP urges everyone to participate in the campaign and contribute to helping cancer patients and their families during Ramadan.

To support FOCP's noble cause, individuals can donate via https://www.focp.ae/zakat/ and leverage the calculator to determine the Zakat amount. Online AED 10, 50,100, 500, and 1,000 donation coupons are available at https://focp.ae/coupon.

Bank Transfers: Donations can also be made via bank transfer to FOCP's Sharjah Islamic Bank account, no. 0011-364854-002, IBAN AE440410000011364854002.

SMS Donations: People can also donate by sending an SMS with the word 'Zakat' to the following designated Etisalat numbers to contribute: 6447 to donate Dh20; 4426 to donate Dh50, 4467 to donate AED200; or 2308 to donate Dh500.

Togetherness Conquers

Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP, underscored the importance of community solidarity and compassion towards cancer patients. She highlighted that the Zakat Campaign is one of the association's key annual initiatives to alleviate pain and bring hope to cancer patients. Al Mulla stressed that every donation, no matter how small, can make a significant difference in patients' lives, easing their suffering and giving them hope for recovery. She emphasised that collective community efforts provide the strength and determination to overcome cancer.

She added: "Our annual campaign aligns with our ongoing mission to support patients and their families. In 2024, we allocated over AED 5.7 million to support the treatment of 98 cancer patients and provide financial and emotional assistance to them and their families.’’

Zakat 2024 achievements

The association allocated donations from last year's Zakat Campaign to support various medical needs. Specifically, 37.5% was directed towards medications and pharmaceutical supplies for 42 patients, while 30.1% covered chemotherapy costs for 25 patients. Additionally, 9.6% was allocated for bone marrow transplants for four patients, and 7.5% supported radiotherapy for nine patients. Laboratory tests for 11 patients received 6.1% of the funds, and 4.9% was used for surgeries for six patients. The remaining 4.8% was designated for general expenses for 9 patients, including doctor visits, prescription glasses, and prosthetics.

As part of their annual tradition, FOCP organised the distribution of Meer Ramadan (food boxes) for cancer patients and survivors in collaboration with Esaad Center and UAE Food Bank, which provided 400 food boxes throughout the Wasit Suburb Council, facilitated by the invaluable support of the Sharjah Volunteer Center. The association also distributed Eid clothing to 38 children and adolescents aged 3 to 18 and organised a group Iftar for 200 patients, survivors, and their families at the Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa.

The association launched a social media campaign last year to reach all segments of the public in the UAE and highlight the journeys of cancer patients bravely battling the disease by sharing real-life stories of resilience, courage, and hope. The campaign achieved 6.2 million impressions, 2.6 million engagements, and 2.3 million reach, with the campaign videos garnering 2.1 million views.