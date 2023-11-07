Dubai, UAE : FLYONE is proud to announce the launch of flights between Chisinau and Dubai. The inaugural flight took off late morning on Sunday, the 29th of October 2023 from Chisinau, the capital of the Republic of Moldova, and arrived at Dubai International’s (DXB) Terminal 1 around 6pm. This thrice-weekly flight is operated on an Airbus A-321, ensuring flexibility for passengers to plan their trips to Dubai and beyond.

Rob Whitehouse, Vice President of Research at Dubai Airports said, “The new service between Chisinau and Dubai with FLYONE further reaffirms our commitment to bringing more guests to enjoy Dubai and serving as a gateway to our growing network. Travellers from Chisinau will experience the allure of Dubai's modern wonders, while visitors from Dubai will enjoy the charm of Chisinau's cultural heritage and picturesque landscapes. We look forward to welcoming guests to visit the cosmopolitan city of Dubai, while also connecting the people of Moldova with the world.”

To book tickets or get more information, please visit the website, www.flyone.eu or the FLYONE mobile app and partner agencies.

Tuesdays Chisinau (KIV) 10:50 – Dubai (DXB)17:45

Dubai (DXB) 18:45 – Chisinau (KIV) 22:20 Fridays Chisinau (KIV) 10:50 – Dubai (DXB) 17:45

Dubai (DXB) 18:45 – Chisinau (KIV) 22:20 Sundays Chisinau (KIV) 10:50 – Dubai (DXB) 17:45

Dubai (DXB) 18:45 – Chisinau (KIV) 22:20

About FLYONE

FLYONE (www.flyone.eu) was launched in 2016 and has managed in a short time to become one of the leaders of the aviation market in Moldova.

As you know, FLYONE operates flights to 56 destinations, of which 34 scheduled and charter flights are operated from Chisinau International Airport towards: Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Frankfurt, Bologna, Rome, Milan, Parma, Verona, Paris, Nice, London Luton, London Stansted, Brussels, Dublin, Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Larnaca, Lisbon, Amsterdam, Prague, Vienna, Thessaloniki, Istanbul, Tbilisi, Yerevan, Tel Aviv, Dubai, Enfidha, Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, Tirana, Tivat and Antalya.

With a stopover in Yerevan, FLYONE ARMENIA operates flights to Milan, Paris, Lyon, Larnaca, Dusseldorf, Tbilisi, Moscow, Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Ekaterinburg, St Petersburg, Mineralnye Vody, Novosibirsk, Samara, Sochi, Istanbul, Dubai, Beirut, Tehran, Tel Aviv, Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh.

Press contact:

Name: Alexandra Girbu

E-mail: pr@flyone.eu