Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, announced resuming direct flights between Jeddah and Kuwait as of the first of November, to further expand its network in line with its growth and expansion plan and in alignment with national objectives in the aviation and tourism sectors.

Effective November 1st, flynas will start operating three weekly flights between Kuwait International Airport and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. This new route will increase flynas' flights between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to 10 flights per week, as the company operates one flight daily between Riyadh and Kuwait, in line with flynas growth and expansion plan, launched under the title "We Connect the World to the Kingdom", in parallel with the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to host 150 million tourists yearly by 2030, and with the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques.

Resuming flynas flights is set to boost business and tourism travel between the two sister countries and support the national objectives in the tourism and aviation sectors in line with Vision 2030.

flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best in the Middle East, and the first airline listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), with a 64-aircraft fleet, operates more than 2000 weekly flights across 139 routes to more than 70 domestic and international destinations in 30 countries. Since its launch in 2007, flynas has transported more than 80 million passengers. Recently, in 2025, flynas was named the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for the eighth consecutive year, having won in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, and was ranked among the top 10 low-cost airlines worldwide. As per the prestigious Skytrax, which is the most important global forum for the aviation industry. flynas has earned several accolades, including the Middle East's Leading Low-Cost Airline award from the World Travel Awards for eleven consecutive years (from 2015 to 2024), as well as being ranked in the 4-star low-cost carrier category, the highest category of the low-cost airline in the world by APEX rating.

