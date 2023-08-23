Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – flynas, the national carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East and the world, announced joining the United Nations Global Compact, becoming the first airline in Saudi Arabia and the first low-cost airline in the Middle East to join the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, as part of its commitment to adopt sustainability, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 and SDG's.

Through this partnership with the United Nations Global Compact network of businesses, firms, UN agencies, and non-profit associations, flynas joins international institutions that integrate sustainability into their core strategies and operations to ensure a brighter and more sustainable future.

"We are proud to be the first carrier in Saudi Arabia and the first LCC in the Middle East to join the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, a step enhancing flynas leadership since its launch in 2007 in adopting projects and initiatives with a sustainable impact on the environment, society, and the economy, and solidifying our efforts to draft a sustainable future vision for the aviation industry. We place sustainability at the core of flynas' operations, in line with the Kingdom's goals to reach zero neutrality in greenhouse gas emissions by 2060," said Bander Almohanna, CEO and Managing Director of flynas.

The sustainability report of flynas for 2021 and 2022 has recorded a decrease in carbon emissions from the company's operations during 18 months, equivalent to planting 6.44 million trees, through three tracks: Improving fuel efficiency, digital transformation, and adopting initiatives that have a sustainable impact on the environment, society, and the economy.

The company has been focusing on adopting digital transformation as a strategic pillar in the operational and commercial operations of flynas since its launch to reduce the use of paper and save fuel. flynas was the first airline company to issue digital tickets in 2007 as well as digital boarding passes, in addition to being the first company to allow online payment in the Kingdom and the first carrier to authorize the payment of tickets in installments through digital channels. It was also the first carrier to rely on smart devices for in-cockpit procedure manuals and has installed software and tech solutions to enhance maintenance, engineering, and logistics functions.

The United Nations Global Compact, formally launched in July 2000, is a non-binding United Nations pact to get businesses and firms worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies and to report on their implementation.