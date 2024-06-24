London: flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East and the World, has been named The World's Best low-cost carrier for the second time in a row and kept its position as the Best LCC in the Middle East for 2024, for the seventh time in a row, according to the International Skytrax Organization, the global reference for assessing airlines performance.

Bander Almohanna, CEO of flynas, received the award for the global ranking during a gala ceremony in London to announce the winners of the annual Skytrax Awards for the year 2024.

On this occasion, Almohanna said: "Consolidating our position among the top Four in the low-cost aviation sector worldwide and the Best LCC in the Middle East for the seventh time in a row, according to Skytrax awards, is a success in the name of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which today is at the forefront of the world's countries in various fields, especially in the travel, tourism and aviation sectors, which received a generous share of the attention and goals of Saudi Vision 2030."

"This achievement was made possible through the enduring loyalty of our guests, the dedication of our team, and the tremendous support that all Saudi companies enjoy from the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, may God protect them."

"Scooping the award for the seventh time in a row reflects flynas persistent commitment to excellence in products and services within the expansion and growth plan we launched under the slogan (We Connect the World to the Kingdom), in line with the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to host 100 million tourists yearly by 2030 and the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques," Almohanna added.

Skytrax Awards are decided yearly by passenger votes through comprehensive surveys and are currently the most coveted awards in the aviation industry worldwide.

flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1500 weekly flights, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations, which is in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.

