El Alamein, Egypt – flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East and the world, celebrated its first direct flight between Riyadh and El-Alamein International Airport on the north coast of Egypt on Wednesday, July 3, adding the Mediterranean city to its list of summer destinations with scheduled flights for the first time in the region, further expanding tourist destinations options for flynas guests through its ever-growing international network.

On Wednesday, the outbound flight departed King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in Riyadh after an inaugural ceremony attended by representatives from flynas and KKIA. It arrived at El-Alamein International Airport (DBB) at 5:30 PM to a welcoming ceremony attended by representatives from flynas, DBB, and other stakeholders in Egypt.

flynas already connects the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with more than 120 weekly direct flights, and the operation of direct flights to DBB will make El-Alamein the fifth destination in Egypt, served by direct flights from flynas. The leading LCC operates direct flights from 5 Saudi cities, namely Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, and Al-Ula, to Cairo, Sohag, Sharm El-Sheikh, and Hurghada. The Egyptian capital of Cairo is connected to the Kingdom with direct flights to Cairo International Airport and Sphinx International Airport.

Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com, the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.

flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 78 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.