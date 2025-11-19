flydubai will leverage GE Aerospace’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions to improve operational safety and empower pilots’ decision making

GE Aerospace’s Safety Insight will support Dubai-based carrier with improvements in safety, efficiency, and sustainability across their operations

FlightPulse® will provide flydubai pilots with real-time data to improve operational safety and efficiency with advanced analytics

Dubai, UAE: At the Dubai Airshow, GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) and flydubai announced an agreement to deploy GE Aerospace’s SaaS advanced flight operations software solutions Safety Insight and FlightPulse across its entire fleet. The integration will enable flydubai to improve operations by leveraging advanced analytics to enhance flight safety and efficiency..

Safety Insight can help quickly identify potential safety risks with indicators and metrics to support rapid response and mitigation. FlightPulse will empower flydubai pilots with real-time performance data to make informed decisions that prioritize safety, efficiency and operation effectiveness. flydubai, which connects more than 135 destinations across 57 countries, continues to focus on innovation and safety as it advances aviation technology in the region.

Commenting on the announcement, Khalid Al Humaidan, Senior Vice President of Compliance, Safety & Sustainability at flydubai, said: “As we continue our rapid growth, adopting cutting-edge technology is key to our strategy. Our partnership with GE Aerospace enables us to enhance safety, further improve operational performance and support our mission of providing safe, reliable and efficient air travel.”

“By choosing GE Aerospace’s SaaS and FlightPulse, we are confident that flydubai’s operations will be equipped with top-tier solutions capable of performing at scale. Their alignment with our growth objectives, focus on pilot communication and shared commitment to safety and operational excellence make GE Aerospace the right partner”, added Al Humaidan.

“GE Aerospace is proud to partner with flydubai to deliver our industry-leading flight operations software solutions that support its fuel and emissions reduction initiatives, in addition to improving key safety metrics. The collaboration with flydubai underscores our shared commitment for a more efficient and digitally integrated aviation ecosystem” said Andrew Coleman, General Manager, Software as a Service for GE Aerospace.

FlightPulse is an App for pilots, informed by pilots, created by GE Aerospace’s SaaS team. It is already trusted by 60,000 pilots worldwide and has seen a 156% increase in users since 2022. FlightPulse helps pilots analyze and improve their takeoffs, achieve more stable approaches, and find optimal landing distances. All three are important factors for promoting flight safety.

GE Aerospace has been a committed partner to the UAE for more than 40 years. To support the country’s ambitious plans for the future of flight, GE Aerospace has a significant presence on the ground, with more than 240 employees; offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Airport Freezone; an On Wing Support Center in Dubai South; partnership engineering, testing, and MRO facilities across the country; and the Middle East Technology Center focused on solutions for the region’s hot & harsh environment.

About flydubai

From its home in Dubai, flydubai has created a network of more than 135 destinations served by a fleet of 96 aircraft. Since commencing operations in June 2009, flydubai has been committed to removing barriers to travel, creating free flows of trade and tourism and enhancing connectivity between different cultures across its ever-expanding network.

flydubai has marked its journey with a number of milestones:

An expanding network: Created a network of more than 135 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, South Asia and South-East Asia.

Serving underserved markets: Opened more than 100 new routes that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai or were not served by a UAE national carrier from Dubai.

An efficient single fleet-type: Operates a single fleet-type of 96 Boeing 737 aircraft and includes: 27 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 66 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 03 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Enhancing connectivity: Carried more than 120 million passengers since it began operations in 2009.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 49,000 commercial and 29,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 53,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow and the future at www.geaerospace.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

flydubai Press Office, please email us at:

news@flydubai.com.

Kirsten Kutz – GE Aerospace

Kirsten.kutz@geaerospace.com