flyadeal has successfully completed mandatory aircraft software updates and expects operations to be fully back to normal by midnight tonight (Nov 29).

This follows a directive by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued late on November 28 to all airlines worldwide operating Airbus A320 aircraft to implement the required changes. Only 13 of flyadeal’s 43-strong fleet were affected.

Our operations, engineering and customer experience teams worked round the clock to minimise disruption. Passengers were contacted directly by email and SMS with rebooking and support options.

This included reaccommodating customers onto our widebody wet-lease aircraft as replacement flights. Our focus throughout has been on operational safety and protecting customers on today’s flying schedule. No flights are being impacted on Sunday 30 November.

flyadeal extends its thanks to colleagues working quickly and diligently under the challenging circumstances, and to airport partners, regulators and Airbus for their continued support.