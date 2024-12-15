Jeddah, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – flyadeal customers can now use their American Express® Saudi Arabia Cards to purchase flight tickets following an agreement signed between the Kingdom’s leading low-cost airline and American Express Saudi Arabia.

Local and international American Express® Cardmembers are able to pay on flyadeal’s mobile App and website www.flyadeal.com using their personal, business and corporate Cards. American Express® has more than 140 million Cards in circulation globally and is accepted at 89 million locations worldwide.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, and Fahad bin Mubarak Al Guthami, Chief Executive Officer of American Express® Saudi Arabia, signed the partnership agreement at the airline’s headquarters in Jeddah to mark the programme's introduction.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal CEO, said: “flyadeal is all about providing our customers with choice and convenience. With the addition of American Express – a renowned and trusted global payments company – to our existing payment service providers, business, corporate and personal travellers have the benefit of using their American Express Cards on a wide choice of flights we operate within, and to and from, the Kingdom.”

Fahad Mubarak Al Guthami, CEO of American Express® Saudi Arabia, added: “We are delighted to sign this agreement with flyadeal. It is a significant milestone that will bring more payment options to our Cardmembers and is part of our ongoing efforts and strategies to grow the number of locations accepting American Express® Saudi Arabia cards for personal and corporate use.”

flyadeal currently flies from three main bases in the Kingdom – Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam – to almost 30 year-round and seasonal destinations across Saudi Arabia and selected Middle East, European and North African cities. From early 2025, flying options will increase significantly as the airline embarks on an international expansion drive.

Picture Caption: Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer (left), with Fahad Mubarak Al Guthami, CEO of American Express® Saudi Arabia, pictured after signing the partnership agreement between the two companies.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. Today, flyadeal is one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East and North Africa. The airline has flown over 30 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 aircraft – 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2026. By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes it one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

About American Express® Saudi Arabia

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

American Express Saudi Arabia is a closed joint stock company, equally owned by Amex (Middle East) BSC and the Saudi Investment Bank. The Company is regulated by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) as a Finance Company. The company owns and operates the American Express Card and merchant business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Even though American Express products have been available to customers, merchants, and corporations in Saudi Arabia for over 20 years, the formation of American Express Saudi Arabia in 1999 represented a major milestone for the development of the American Express Brand in the Kingdom. Combining the resources and expertise of American Express with The Saudi Investment Bank has contributed to developing and expanding the services offered to American Express Cardmembers and merchants in the Kingdom.

The company offers a wide range of products and services, including: Credit Cards (Blue, Gold and Platinum); Charge Cards (Green, Gold and Platinum); Co-branded Cards (Alfursan and Marriott Bonvoy Credit Cards); Corporate Payment Solutions (Corporate Cards, Business Cards, vPayment and Corporate Travel Accounts).

