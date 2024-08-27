Three-Day Sale Ends At Midnight On August 29

Jeddah, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia – flyadeal is celebrating yet another milestone, having flown 30 million passengers since its inaugural service, with a three-day sale of up to 30 per cent savings on all routes.

Valid until 29 August 2024, the offer is available for travel on all domestic and international routes between 1 September 2024 – 31 December 2024. Tickets are bookable now via the flyadeal App or website www.flyadeal.com.

flyadeal carried its 30 millionth passenger, Abdulaziz Al Zahrani, on flight F3 317 from Jeddah to Dammam on 26 August 2024, with the lucky traveller earning a SAR1,000 travel voucher as others onboard relished in the celebratory atmosphere with surprise gifts.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “Since our inaugural flight on Saudi National Day in 2017, flyadeal’s single goal has been to stimulate travel across the Kingdom and beyond with our brand promise of low fares.

“It’s been a fantastic journey reaching the momentous 30 million passenger mark in just a short few years, demonstrating consumer confidence in flyadeal as we continue to fulfill our mandate of supporting national efforts to make flying accessible and enjoyable for all. In celebration, our promotional offer of up to 30 per cent fare savings on every domestic and international route over three days is a big thank you to all our customers and a welcome to first-time fliers to experience flyadeal.”

Cementing its position as one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East, flyadeal has made great strides in supporting the dynamic national aviation industry since launching operations almost seven years ago. Today flyadeal operates a network of almost 30 domestic and international destinations from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam with a fleet of 33 aircraft.

In line with continued expansion, flyadeal has exciting plans over the next few months and years with its international footprint increasing through the addition of new destinations and frequency increases on existing routes. A milestone order this summer for 51 new aircraft will support the airline’s growth targets.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. Today, flyadeal is one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to towns and cities across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East and Africa. The airline has flown over 25 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 Airbus A320 family aircraft with a delivery schedule beginning in 2026. By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

