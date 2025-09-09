New Services From Capital Riyadh; Karachi Flights Began In February

Riyadh, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing low-cost airline, has expanded its Pakistan operations with the launch of non-stop scheduled flights from Riyadh to Islamabad, Peshawar and Sialkot.

The new routes from the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were introduced over a three-day period at the end of August. Cake-cutting celebrations marked each inaugural flight on arrival in the newly added destinations with crew joining airline and airport officials in the festivities.

In addition, an early morning traditional water salute welcomed flight F3 651 to Islamabad with pilots proudly waving both countries’ flags from the cockpit of their Airbus A320 aircraft that marked a new air bridge connecting the capital cities of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

At King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, flyadeal Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Rogier van Enk was joined by Muazam Ali, deputy head of mission at the Pakistan Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, together with airline and airport officials for the departure ceremony.

flyadeal entered the Pakistan market in February with scheduled flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Karachi that signalled the airline’s first move into South Asia. The network additions increase flyadeal’s frequency between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan from six to 13 flights a week. All flights are operated by A320s in a single 186-seat Economy Class configuration.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “Just seven months ago we began operations to Pakistan with a pledge to increase capacity and widen our network in a high demand market. From six flights a week, we’re now adding a further seven services into three additional destinations that gives us greater reach to our customers and provide more choice at value for money low fares.

“As we take delivery of more aircraft, it will only be a matter of time before we increase frequency even further to better serve the large Pakistani expatriate community working and living in the Kingdom. And, of course, provide convenient air access for visitors from Pakistan looking to travel to the Kingdom for work, business, leisure and on pilgrimages.”

Farooq Ahmad, flyadeal Head of Sales, added: “Being from Pakistan, this is a moment of great pride for me as flyadeal ramps up travel options with our mix of new routes catering to a diverse customer base. My team and I look forward to meeting travel providers in Pakistan over the next few weeks to promote our expanded network and build on our strong partnerships with the travel trade and corporates.”

flyadeal currently operates a modern fleet of 40 A320s from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to more than 30 seasonal and year-round destinations in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and South Asia. By 2030, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, flyadeal expects to triple its network to over 100 destinations with more than 100 aircraft.

flyadeal’s network in Pakistan:

Islamabad in the country’s north at the foothills of the Himalayas, is Pakistan’s capital and seat of government, recognised as the nation’s most well-planned urban city. Sialkot in Punjab Province situated in northeast Pakistan, is one of the country’s biggest industrial cities that is home to the production of sports equipment including hockey sticks and cricket gear for international brands. The city is also known for producing surgical instruments and leather goods. Peshawar, the capital and largest city of Pakistan’s province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is renowned for its rich history, cuisine, traditional bazaars and handicrafts. Karachi, Pakistan’s port city, is the country’s financial centre, and one of the world’s most populated cities bordering the Arabian Sea.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. flyadeal is the fastest growing airline in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East, recognised for excellence in on-time performance that is consistently above the global industry average.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. The airline has flown over 35 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 aircraft – 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2027. In addition, flyadeal will operate long-haul scheduled services from 2027 with the phased induction of 10 Airbus A330neo widebody aircraft ordered by Saudia Group in April 2025.

By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

