Riyadh, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – flyadeal has achieved another significant milestone celebrating 20 million passengers travelling to and from Riyadh since the airline launched operations in September 2017.

To mark the occasion, flyadeal management joined officials from Riyadh’s King Khaled International Airport interacting with travellers and participating in prize giveaways during a morning of activities at Terminal 5.

flyadeal currently operates scheduled flights from Riyadh – the largest of its three bases in Saudi Arabia – to eight domestic and five international destinations. Karachi in Pakistan becomes the newest point to be served from both Riyadh and Jeddah, beginning on 1 February 2025.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “Just over seven years ago, flyadeal began a journey from Jeddah to Riyadh with our first ever flight touching down at King Khaled International Airport in the national capital. Working with Riyadh Airports Company, we have gone from strength to strength to stimulate domestic and international travel over the years.

“With our low fare brand promise, an expanded route map, and a loyal customer base, we have now reached a milestone 20 million passengers flying in and out of Riyadh – that represents over 60 per cent of the total flown across our network.”

Greenway added: “This achievement would not have been possible without the support of Riyadh Airports Company and the many unsung heroes that make an airport function, from customer service personnel, check-in agents, security staff, caterers, cleaning staff and, many other teams behind the scenes which have helped King Khaled International Airport achieve operational excellence. We look forward to continuing our great partnership and our collective goal to shape a dynamic aviation industry in the Kingdom.”

Ayman Abdulaziz Aboabah, Riyadh Airports Company CEO, congratulated flyadeal

on reaching 20 million passengers passing through Riyadh. “This is an important milestone, not only for flyadeal itself but also for King Khaled International Airport,” he said.

“It is clear that flyadeal’s operations have already had an important impact on both Riyadh Airport as well as the city itself, and I am fully confident that our partnership with flyadeal will continue to lead to yet more growth for this airline.”

In 2024, King Khaled International Airport topped global rankings for achieving the best on-time performance for flight departures, based on data from industry anaysts, Cirium.

The airport has excelled in providing the highest levels of service and travel experience for passengers being the gateway to Riyadh where mass infrastructure developments have made it the most heavily invested city in the world.

flyadeal’s domestic network from Riyadh currently serves Abha, Dammam, Gizan, Jeddah, Madinah, Najran, Tabuk and Taif. Its international coverage from Riyadh includes Amman, Cairo, Dubai International, Dubai World Central, Istanbul and, from next month, Karachi.

As the fastest growing low-cost airline in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, flyadeal serves almost 30 domestic and international year-round and seasonal destinations in the Kingdom, Europe, Middle East and North Africa with a modern fleet of 36 Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. Today, flyadeal is one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East, recognised for excellence in on-time performance that is consistently above the global industry average.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320 narrowbody aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East and North Africa. The airline has flown over 30 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 aircraft – 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2026. By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

