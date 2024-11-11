Saudi Arabia’s Low-Cost Airline Boosts Egypt Network With New Route

Jeddah – flyadeal has added the Egyptian port city of Sohag to its network with the launch of scheduled flights from Jeddah earlier today. (November 11).

Flight F3 777 arrived at Sohag International Airport to a water salute, an airline industry tradition to welcome a new aircraft or route, followed by an official ceremony hosted by the airport authority. Eyad Jamalallail, flyadeal Director of Ground Operations, represented the airline on the first flight.

The new route, coming hours ahead of another inaugural Egyptian service connecting Madinah with Cairo – flyadeal’s first international scheduled flights from the Holy City – takes the airline’s weekly frequency between Saudi Arabia and Egypt to 44 flights.

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: “Today marks yet another significant milestone for flyadeal with our newest and lesser known destination of Sohag joining flyadeal’s ever-growing network.

“Egypt is by far flyadeal’s single biggest international market which we have served for almost three years from Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and, later today, from Madinah. Egypt remains commercially and strategically important for flyadeal given the strong cultural and historic ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Sohag is one of the stops on the popular River Nile holiday cruises, being the gateway to archaeological, historical and religious sites. The Sohag region is home to the Temple of Abydos, an ancient place of worship, considered among the oldest and most stunning dating back to Egyptian civilisation. Nile cruises are also among the most fascinating ‘open air museums’ in the world.

With the addition of flights between Jeddah and Sohag, and the introduction of the new Madinah – Cairo route, flyadeal grows its Egypt network from 39 to 44 flights a week.

flyadeal currently operates to almost 30 year-round and seasonal destinations across the Kingdom and selected Middle East, European and North African cities. From early 2025, flying options will increase significantly as the airline embarks on a major international expansion drive.

Tickets are bookable via the airline’s mobile App, website www.flyadeal.com and through local travel agents.

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. Today, flyadeal is one of the youngest and fastest growing low-cost airlines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of A320 narrowbody aircraft flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East and North Africa. The airline has flown over 30 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 aircraft – 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2026. By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet and network triple in number to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.