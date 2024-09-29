Kuwait – Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier always goes the extra mile in affordable travel. With their latest promotion, offering a 30% off on all flights from Kuwait, the airline is once again giving travelers an opportunity to fly more. With more than 60 cities to choose from in its network, Jazeera Airways provides reasonable travel options to explore new destinations or visit family and friends.

To take advantage of this incredible deal, simply use the promo code J930 when booking your flights through the Jazeera website www.jazeeraairways.com, mobile app, customer services or any other channels.

This promotion is valid for travel between 1st October and 30th November, for bookings made before 30th September.

With its commitment to affordability, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Jazeera Airways also offers a variety of travel extras for you to choose from, including priority services, prebooked meals and onboard shop products, seat preferences and more.

Krishnan Balakrishnan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Jazeera Airways said: “At Jazeera Airways, our vision is to make travel accessible for everyone. By introducing exciting promotions and special discounts, we empower our customers to embark on new adventures at affordable prices. We’re dedicated to enhancing the travel experience for those in Kuwait, opening doors to new destinations and encouraging more frequent journeys. Together, we’re expanding horizons and creating unforgettable memories.”