Karachi, Pakistan: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, announces its expansion into the international market with the launch of its first international flight between Islamabad and Sharjah. The inaugural flight is scheduled to take off on February 17th, 2024 marking a significant milestone in the airline’s growth journey.

The new service will offer non-stop double daily flights between Pakistan’s capital city, Islamabad, and the Emirate of Sharjah. This Strategic route expansion reflects Fly Jinnah’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and fostering stronger ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

Established in October 2022, Fly Jinnah has successfully operated domestically over the past year connecting five major cities within Pakistan, namely Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. Today, with its first international service to Sharjah, Fly Jinnah aims to provide seamless connectivity beyond Pakistan while offering convenient travel options to its passengers.

To support its international operations, Fly Jinnah added two new Airbus A320 aircraft to its existing fleet, bringing the total number of aircraft to five, enhancing the airline’s capacity to cater to the increasing demand for reliable and affordable air travel.

In addition to extra comfort provided by the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin, the carrier offers affordable and value-driven travel experiences through “SkyCafe” onboard menu where passengers can enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, sandwiches, and meals at affordable prices. The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.

Customers can now book their flights by visiting Fly Jinnah’s website (www.flyjinnah.com), by calling the call centre (600508004) or through travel agencies.

