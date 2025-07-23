Dubai, UAE: Flipped – the region’s fastest-growing recreational amusement company – is entering an exciting new chapter as it expands through franchising.

Since launching in the UAE two years ago, Flipped has transformed entertainment with its unique mix of trampoline parks, adventure zones, role-play areas, science museums and soft play spaces. Now, the brand invites investors and entrepreneurs to join its journey.

As part of Joyland, one of the region’s largest recreational entertainment companies operating since 1980 in Pakistan, Flipped benefits from over four decades of industry expertise. Joyland has consistently shaped the amusement landscape, providing high-energy, innovative experiences to millions of visitors.

"With Flipped, we've created an entertainment destination that people genuinely love – a brand that resonates with families, adventure seekers, and thrill enthusiasts alike. Our franchise expansion marks the next phase of our growth, allowing partners to join us in delivering unforgettable experiences,” said Inam Abdullah, Chief Operating Officer of Joyland.

Flipped prides itself on high-engagement customer experiences. Its birthday parties are immersive and extraordinary, combining performing arts, themed environments, creative play, and interactive zones that make Flipped the top birthday destination in town. It’s known for offering a variety of high engagement activities including slime-making stations, dance-offs, character appearances, mascot interactions, and other hands-on entertainment that kids and families love.

What makes Flipped different is its dedication to creativity, innovation, and experiential play. Its attractions are not about passive entertainment — they’re designed to spark imagination and encourage active participation; be it its immersive Haunted House experiences, Paint Splash — an upcoming creative arts activity or the Animal Experience Zoo — a hands-on, ethical animal encounter. With Flipped's specially trained team and unique programming, each visit is curated to leave lasting memories.

Flipped has made a strong impression across the UAE. In just a year, it has opened four locations in Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, with a fifth venue set to launch in Abu Dhabi this September. The brand brings footfall — its attractions serve as anchor destinations that drive traffic and enhance the value of surrounding areas.

Through strong customer engagement, premium activities, and memorable moments, Flipped adds value wherever it goes. Its in-house manufacturing and design innovation team allows it to continuously revamp concepts, scale creativity, and customise experiences to suit each audience and location.

By partnering with Flipped, franchisees gain access to Joyland’s manufacturing strength, established systems, and brand equity — with end-to-end execution designed to ensure every location meets the highest standards.

The franchise model offers multiple categories tailored to different customer groups. Flipped and Flipped Super offer dynamic, adrenaline-charged attractions for older children and teens. Flipped Kids caters to younger audiences with safe, imaginative spaces, while tech-driven activities and thrill zones like the Haunted Hotel and Smash Room keep older guests engaged.

With expansion plans underway in Ajman, Sharjah, Al Ain, and Abu Dhabi, Flipped is scaling rapidly — driven by a legacy of innovation, a commitment to active play, and a proven ability to draw footfall.

About Flipped

Flipped is the region’s fastest-growing recreational amusement company and has become the go-to destination for families and thrill-seekers alike. Since its launch two years ago, Flipped has expanded across key locations, including Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi, offering a dynamic mix of trampoline parks, adventure zones, role-play areas, and soft play spaces. With its diverse attractions and commitment to immersive entertainment, Flipped is redefining leisure experiences across the UAE.