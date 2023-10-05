Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Five Guys, the UAE’S favorite burger brand, known for its mouth-watering burgers, hand-cut fries, and customizable toppings, is opening its newest UAE store at Rawda 1, Town Square, Dubai. The new branch will begin welcoming guests as of Friday 6th October, and will host a grand opening on Monday 9th October.

Nestled in the heart of the up-and-coming Town Square community located near Al Qudra and Emirates Road, the latest Five Guys store opening continues the brand’s ambitious growth plans, serving the highest quality fresh ingredients to fans across the UAE.

Celebrating the launch, Sudhin Siva, VP, Commercial Operations, Shamal Holding said, “As the franchise owner of Five Guys in the UAE we have ambitious growth plans across the country, and we are excited to welcome customers to our new location in the Town Square community. We have recently opened branches in Al Jada Avenue in Sharjah and Galleria Al Barsha and we are looking at several new locations with plans to open in other emirates in 2024, as we continue to invest in the Five Guys franchise across the UAE”.

True to the Five Guys way, the new branch will be serving freshly made to order menu items with no freezers, microwaves, or timers, offering an impressive range of customizable toppings, allowing customers to create up to 250,000 unique burger combinations.

Five Guys famous fries are unpeeled boardwalk style and hand cut in-store, fried twice in peanut oil, shaken exactly 15 times and either salted or seasoned with Cajun spices. For guests seeking alternative options, the menu also includes bunless lettuce wraps and bowls, grilled cheese sandwiches and hot dogs, catering to various dietary and taste preferences. Those looking to satisfy their sweets cravings can also try out Five Guys’ newest milkshake mix-in, the Lotus Biscoff® Caramelized Cookie Crumble.

Five Guys' Town Square expansion comes after successful launches of the most recent UAE locations in Galleria Mall Al Barsha and Al Jada in Sharjah following openings in Nakheel Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, and The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi.

For more information about Five Guys UAE and its menu, please visit the Five Guys UAE website or follow Five Guys UAE on social media.

