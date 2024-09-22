Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The fischer Group of Companies, a renowned German multinational manufacturer specializing in fastening products for the construction and DIY industry, hosted its second International Expert Forum (IEF) at the H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. The event gathered industry leaders, partners, and experts to explore advancements in construction, focusing on sustainability, innovation, and digital transformation.

The forum emphasized fischer’s commitment to sustainable construction practices. Attendees were introduced to the company’s latest eco-friendly solutions, aligning with global efforts to reduce the environmental impact of the industry. "We are thrilled to host the IEF in Dubai, a city recognized for its forward-thinking growth," said Dr. Ronald Mihala from fischer "fischer is dedicated to driving the future of construction through innovation, digitalization, and sustainability."

Operating through 52 subsidiaries with over 4,700 employees, fischer reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable growth and international expansion. A key focus of the forum was innovation and digitalization as the future drivers of construction, with speakers discussing cutting-edge technologies and their applications.Highlights included:

Dr. Ronald Mihala and Dr. Oliver Geibig on BIM Integration: They showcased how fischer leverages Building Information Modeling (BIM) to improve collaboration, minimize waste, and streamline project management globally.

Prof. Konrad Bergmeister on The Future of Construction: Emerging technologies were discussed as the catalysts for safer, more efficient, and sustainable construction environments.

Prof. Ashraf Biddah and Dr. Máté Tóth on Repair & Strengthening of Structures: Prof. Biddah presented innovative methods for rehabilitating aging infrastructure. Dr. Tóth introduced fischer’s carbon fiber-based solutions, highlighting the REINFORCE-FIX software for optimized retrofitting.

The forum also unveiled fischer’s latest products, designed to meet the industry's evolving needs with a focus on sustainability, efficiency, and advanced technology integration. The event underscored fischer’s role as a global leader, committed to providing forward-thinking solutions for the challenges of tomorrow.

