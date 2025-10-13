Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: fischer, a global leader in innovative fastening systems and building solutions, successfully concluded the International Expert Forum (IEF) 2025 in Riyadh on October 6. The forum served as a premier platform for consultants, engineers, contractors, and key decision-makers from across the construction industry to exchange insights on innovation, sustainability, and the future of construction in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.

The forum opened with a warm welcome by Mr. Omar Mohammed, General Manager - fischer KSA, followed by Dr. Ronald Mihala, Managing Director of R&D, fischerwerke, who highlighted the company’s journey of innovation from the first plastic plug to advanced BIM and robotic solutions. Mr. Gürol Sevim, Managing Director – fischer Middle East and Africa, shared regional success stories, reflecting on fischer’s role in stadiums, expos, and metro projects across the Middle East.

The keynote address by Prof. Konrad Bergmeister, University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna, focused on anchoring technologies and future trends in the construction industry.

A panel discussion featuring experts such as Mr. Bashir Al Bitar - DAR International Engineering Consultant, Mr. Murad Obeidat – Parsons, and Mr. Hisham Mahfouz – Alusystem, shed light on the design and execution challenges of modern buildings. The session was moderated by Mr. Osama Farhat, National Sales Manager - fischer KSA.

Technical sessions led by Mr. Tinu Thomas, Mr. Mohamed Bakr, and Mr. Emil Blum highlighted strengthening solutions for concrete, post-installed rebars, and carbon fiber systems, demonstrating fischer’s commitment to delivering sustainable, safe, and future-ready systems for the Kingdom’s ambitious infrastructure projects.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Omar Mohammed expressed gratitude to participants and reaffirmed fischer’s dedication to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 through smarter and more sustainable construction practices.

Mr. Gürol Sevim added, “Saudi Arabia is transforming the global construction landscape, and fischer is proud to contribute expertise and technology that empower the Kingdom’s future.”

The International Expert Forum Riyadh 2025 reaffirmed fischer’s leadership as a trusted partner in construction innovation across the GCC.

