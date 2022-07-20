Dragon City Bahrain, the Kingdom’s largest retail and wholesale trade centre, has recently held the first raffle draw within its “Dragon Draw” campaign, which continues from June 2, 2022, to November 26, 2022, and grants shoppers the chance to win one of six cars every month for every BD10 spent in the mall.

Saudi citizen Abdulmajeed Jawad Al Haddad won a brand new Toyota Yaris in the first raffle draw, which was held under the supervision of representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and in the presence of Dragon City Bahrain officials.

In the campaign, Dragon City Bahrain allocated six new cars (three Toyota Yaris and three Toyota Raize) to be given away to lucky shoppers by the end of every month until November 26, 2022. This initiative comes within Dragon City Bahrain’s endeavours to provide its shoppers from Bahrain and abroad with the most tempting and rewarding offers and promotions, in order to boost its position as the number one family shopping destination in the Kingdom.

Additionally, Dragon City Bahrain will be hosting a number of fun-filled events and activities for the whole family in the upcoming period, ensuring that everyone has a mesmerising experience while shopping from a long list of diversified high-quality products, such as readymade garments, shoes, bags, accessories, makeup, toys, furniture, kids fashion, machinery, building materials and sanitary hardware, electronics and much more.

Head to Dragon City Bahrain today and have the advantage of experiencing Bahrain’s most convenient and rewarding shopping experience. Stay tuned to the latest news and products of Dragon City Bahrain by following DragonCityBahrain on Facebook, dragoncitybh on Instagram and Dragon City Bahrain on YouTube. You can also order your favourite products from Dragon City Bahrain via WhatsApp on (+973 39393131) from 9 am to 8 pm. For more information, please call +973 77909077. Terms and conditions apply.

-Ends-