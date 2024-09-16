Dubai, UAE – As part of their commitment to empower the next generation of Project professionals, Project Management Institute (PMI), the world's leading authority for project professionals, has announced the establishment of their PMI Lebanon Chapter Student Club. The first-of-its-kind in the Middle East and North Africa, the Club is designed to equip students with real-world project experience and leadership skills to enter the workforce and contribute to their community.

The launch of the PMI Lebanon Chapter Student Club showcases the Institute’s focus on the next generation and their commitment to enhancing the skillset of young professionals with access to resources required to succeed in the field. The Club will offer students leadership opportunities, project management skills and access to valuable PMI resources such as mentorship, knowledge sharing and community engagement. It will help students kickstart their journey into project management with hands-on experience, providing them with professional status as project managers through globally recognized certifications thus supporting their employability, and preparing them for a successful career.

“We are proud to announce the establishment of the Lebanon Chapter Student Club, marking the first-of-its-kind initiative in the Middle East and North Africa region. This club is designed to equip students with real-world project experience and leadership skills. Congratulations to the PMI Lebanon Chapter on this momentous occasion. Your dedication to mentoring and knowledge-sharing, in collaboration with leading universities, sets a strong foundation for future project leaders,” said Hanny Alshazly M.Ed., PMI MENA Regional Managing Director. “We look forward to seeing the positive impact this club will have on our community and to establishing more student clubs across the region.”

PMI Student Club

PMI Chapter Student Clubs will consist of groups of university/higher education students, working together with their local PMI Chapter towards a common purpose to develop project skills, and build community. Self-governed by student volunteer leadership teams, with clear communication channels with their PMI Chapter, they will integrate transition planning and project management best practice.

Students can benefit by gaining recognition from a global organization, that enables them to connect with local professionals as well as be part of a network to meet other students in project management, have an impact in their community and be connected with the UN SDGs. Besides learning through practical action, the experience can go a long way towards boosting their resumes.

While for the Chapter the establishment of the Student Club will result in increased student membership retention and greater involvement of student members, it will also help them formulate a platform for sharing experiences working with students. PMI toolkits, webinars and shared stories will help further support student engagement. The Student Club could also be a rich source for future members and Chapter leaders. Plans are afoot to host regional PMI Student Club Fest where students can learn, create and interact with their peers from the region to learn more about PMI Student Clubs and their benefits, log into PMI.org.

About Project Management Institute (PMI):

PMI is the leading authority in project management, dedicated to guiding the way to project success. Since 1969, PMI has shone a light on the power of project management and the people behind the projects. With a global community, gold-standard professional certifications, and career-long learning opportunities, PMI empowers current and aspiring project professionals, as well as organizations, with knowledge and resources to lead effectively and create an impact in the communities they serve. Join PMI in elevating our world – one project at a time. Connect with us at www.pmi.org, linkedin.com/company/projectmanagementinstitute, on Instagram @pmi_org, and on TikTok @PMInstitute.

Media Queries

Nivine William

Burson

nivine.william@bursonglobal.com