Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Marjan, the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, has welcomed the first Missoni-branded residences in the Northern Emirate. The bespoke living spaces inspired by the design aesthetics of the luxury Italian fashion brand will be developed on Al Marjan Island by DURAR, a leading luxury real estate developer in the UAE, in collaboration with Fortune 5, a UAE company specialized in real estate investments, developments and sales.

The iconic Italian brand, known for its eye-catching decorative vision that combines bold colors and graphics with unusual shapes, will offer a harmonious blend of refined living within the pristine waterfront setting on Al Marjan Island.

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan, said: “The Missoni-branded residences are the latest addition to our elite portfolio of high-value developments on Al Marjan Island that are setting new standards for luxury living in the region. The debut of the Missoni brand in Ras Al Khaimah underlines the strong appeal of our flagship development’s premium lifestyle location and is a rewarding investment opportunity for aspiring homeowners and investors. We are delighted to welcome DURAR and Fortune 5 to create exceptional living experiences for families and visitors and further strengthen Ras Al Khaimah’s appeal as an unparalleled global investment and tourism destination.”

This waterfront property, with interiors fitted out in its iconic psychedelic pattern by luxury Italian fashion house Missoni and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Livio Proli, CEO of Missoni, said: “We’re delighted to be working with DURAR and Fortune 5 on this new interior design project in Ras Al Khaimah. The Ras Al Khaimah real estate sector continues to grow and we’re relishing being a part of a development that has so much to offer.”

The entry of the Missoni-branded residences marks a key milestone in Al Marjan Island’s evolution as a high-end residential and leisure destination par excellence. The exclusive sales and marketing for the Missoni-branded residences on Al Marjan Island will be handled by OCTA Develop, a premier development management firm.

Ibrahim Al Habib, Chairman of DURAR Group, said: "We are excited to develop the second of our branded properties on Al Marjan Island and bring to fruition the iconic design elegance of the Missoni brand for our esteemed clientele in the region. Ras Al Khaimah continues to drive strong demand in the UAE real estate market and the arrival of the luxurious Missoni-branded residences will further attract more investors and residents looking to enrich their lifestyles on the premium waterfront destination of Al Marjan Island.”

Prem Mohandas Gopalani, CEO of Fortune 5, said: "Our unwavering commitment to excellence is key to our success today and we are proud to be associated with an iconic brand like Missoni for our new design-inspired real estate project on Al Marjan Island. The Missoni-branded residences mark our debut in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and we look forward to developing more properties in one of the fastest- growing investment and tourism destinations in the region.”

Existing and upcoming premier waterfront and island developments like Al Marjan Island have witnessed a consistent and steady demand for residential properties, indicating a positive outlook for real estate investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah. The sustainable growth in the Emirate’s real estate market and the appeal of waterfront living experiences have also attracted investors from across the globe, making Al Marjan Island a prime destination for lucrative returns on investment.

About Marjan

Marjan is the master-developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, responsible for path-breaking developments such as Al Marjan Island aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations. Mandated with developing waterfront, urban and mountain destinations that will add to the competitiveness of the Emirate, Marjan’s strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s natural assets and lay the foundations of the Emirate’s future expansions. Through its world-class master-planned communities in Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan attracts foreign investment as well as international visitors and positions the emirate as a strong investment and tourism hub.

About DURAR GROUP

DURAR, a leading property development Group in the UAE, with a rapidly expanding portfolio, offers a range of world-class real estate solutions to clients and investors. From flexible project-planning to developing modern assets across the entire property spectrum - including residential, commercial, retail, and industrial projects - DURAR specialises in a complete range of products, services and personalised solutions.

Renowned for iconic and successful property developments like the J ONE tower, a world-renowned tower on the Dubai Water Canal, and JASMINE LANE, branded Ellie Saab villas in Jumeirah Golf Estate, Dubai. Durar Properties are now extending their footprint across the UAE with signature projects coming up in RAK. Guided by quality and excellence, all properties delivered by DURAR boast of unique craftsmanship, innovation and a commitment to sustainable development. They are paving the path to a green future by incorporating environmentally-friendly practices and green technologies in all projects.

Above all, DURAR stands for the highest level of integrity, transparency, and ethical standards for all business stakeholders, from clients to contractors.