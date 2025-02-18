Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital had the honor of welcoming the First Lady of Ukraine, Mrs. Olena Zelenska, during her official visit to the facility in Abu Dhabi. Mrs. Zelenska was received by Dr. Mishal Al Qasimi, CEO of Capital Health, along with the hospital’s senior management team.

The visit aimed to explore avenues for collaboration and exchange expertise in the healthcare and rehabilitation sector, reinforcing international partnerships that contribute to the advancement of medical services and the enhancement of patient care. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in specialized rehabilitation, integrating advanced medical technologies, and sharing best practices to improve patient outcomes.

“We are privileged to welcome Her Excellency, Mrs. Olena Zelenska, to Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital. This visit highlights the importance of global cooperation in advancing rehabilitation services and ensuring that patients receive the highest standard of care,” said Dr. Mishal Al Qasimi, CEO of Capital Health. “Through partnerships and knowledge exchange, we continue to drive innovation in medical rehabilitation and enhance patient recovery journeys.”

Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital, established in 2019 under Capital Health Group, is a leading healthcare facility dedicated to providing exceptional rehabilitation and long-term medical care. As an affiliate of The Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, the hospital integrates world-class medical expertise with cutting-edge technologies, including advanced bionics and robotics, to deliver innovative and effective treatment solutions.

For more information about Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital please visit https://srh.ae.

About Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital:

